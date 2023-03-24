El Paso commissioners mark March 26 as Deputy Peter John Herrera Day

The legacy of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter John Herrera continues to live on four years after he was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

During an emotional meeting earlier this week, the El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted a resolution recognizing Sunday, March 26, 2023, as Deputy Peter John Herrera Day in honor of the fallen sheriff's deputy.

"With a heavy heart, I miss my son today as I did yesterday," Herrera's mother, Esther Herrera, said during the commissioners meeting. "A great soul never dies. On your birthday in heaven, in his holy embrace, what I would give to see your face. In our hearts, in our minds, your memories we treasure. You are missed forever. Rest in peace, my son. Every life is a story. Thank you all for being part of ours."

Herrera's father, Luis Herrera, added: "My son was just barely getting started in life. He loved what he did. He was a public servant. He was a peace officer and, unfortunately, his life was taken too soon. I thank you all for continuing his memory."

Fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter John Herrera's family, along with members of the El Paso County's Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Officers Association, pose for a photo with El Paso County commissioners after the court adopted a resolution recognizing Sunday, March 26, 2023, as Deputy Peter John Herrera Day.

The commissioners meeting was attended by Herrera's family, and members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Officers Association.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego reflected on his first meeting with the Herrera family members and the strength they have shown in ensuring their son's memories live on.

"I had an incredible experience meeting the mom and dad," Samaniego said during the meeting. "I didn't get to know him, but if you take a peek through their eyes and his two siblings, you'll understand the amazing person that he was. I'm just so honored that we continue to be friends and we get to talk every time I get to see both of you. It reminds me of that deep, deep love between a parent and a child. Also, the heartbreak of them leaving before the parents do."

El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Peter Herrera died on March 24, 2019.

The county judge thanked his parents for honoring their son's life and contributions to the community.

"From Day One, you gave me so much courage about how you perceived the situation, your forgiveness and the love that you have for your son," Samaniego said.

Deputy Peter John Herrera Day comes four years after he was shot about 1:50 a.m. March 22, 2019, during a traffic stop on Chicken Ranch Road near Socorro Road in San Elizario. Two days after the shooting, he died from his injuries.

"I can guarantee you that everybody whether they were working or whether they were off, they remember that day," El Paso County Sheriff's Office Commander Robert Rojas said at the commissioners meeting. "It's a very, very unfortunate day, but it's a day that we should come and celebrate his legacy, his life and honor him and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Herrera, 35, was an 11-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He is survived by his wife, whom he had married months before the shooting, and a daughter.

Deputy Peter John Herrera Day also is the day when the third annual Deputy Peter John Herrera Memorial Run, which is organized by the El Paso County Sheriff's Foundation, will be held.

"Deputy Herrera made the ultimate sacrifice serving his beloved community of El Paso, and his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform lost a husband, a son, a brother, and a loyal friend, and El Paso County lost a trusted guardian," El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release.

Deputy Peter Herrera with his mother, Esther Herrera, left, and his aunt, Paulina Hijar.

The annual 5K will be held Sunday at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Drive. Check-in for the event will be between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. An opening ceremony will be held 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can register at tinyurl.com/mvwez49v. Registration fee is $35 with all proceeds going to the Deputy Peter John Herrera Scholarship Program.

Alleged shooter set to go to trial in May

The case against Facundo Chavez, who is accused of fatally shooting Herrera, remains pending in district court.

Chavez, who remains in jail, is facing one count each of capital murder of a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A trial date for Chavez is set for May 15. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against Chavez.

Chavez's girlfriend, Arlene Leeann Piña, who was with Chavez the night of the shooting, also was facing a capital murder charge. However, the capital murder charge was dismissed in a plea deal.

Piña, who was accused of cheering on Chavez as he beat Herrera, pleaded guilty May 3, 2022, to a reduced manslaughter charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

