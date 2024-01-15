El Paso community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

Caring, compassion and community service were recognized at the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of El Paso's annual celebration and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"It Starts With Me: Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity," was the theme of this year's commemoration, which took place Sunday afternoon at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3400 Wyoming Ave. in Central El Paso.

The MLK Committee of El Paso honors 9-year-old Wilbur “Bookie” Coleman III with the 2024 Youth Humanitarian Award. Wilbur and his mother, Cheree Coleman, founded “Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand” to provide food and other necessities for homeless people in El Paso.

The event's guest speaker was Rabbi Ben Zeidman of Temple Mount Sinai. El Paso County Commissioner David Stout read an El Paso County resolution on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Pastor Artie Maxwell prays over congregants and visitors during a commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Mount Zion Baptist Church in El Paso on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

