El Paso country artist Abe Mac to perform for students across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native country artist Abiel Macias, better known as Abe Mac, will be performing for elementary students across the Borderland during his 2nd annual “Spread the Holiday Cheer” concert series beginning on Monday, December 11 through Wednesday, December 13.

The concert series will include visits to various Clint, San Elizario, Socorro, and Ysleta Independent School District campuses and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Early Learning Center, according to a press release sent by SISD.

Concert series schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 11:

8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Ramona STEM Academy

7755 Franklin Dr. 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Jane A. Hambric School

3535 Nolan Richardson Dr.

Tuesday, Dec. 12:

8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Alicia R. Chacón International School

920 Burgundy Dr. 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Alfonso Borrego Sr. Elementary School

13300 Chicken Ranch Road

Wednesday, Dec. 13:

8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Desert Hills Elementary School

300 N. Kenazo Ave. 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Ysleta del Sur Pueblo – Early Learning Center

9311 Nakitu Dr. 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Frank Macias Elementary School

14400 Golden Eagle Dr.

“I’m excited to be back in El Paso and eager to give back to my community,” Abe Mac said. “We had a great time last year; seeing the kids’ faces light up was incredibly rewarding. It’s a tradition we hope to continue for years to come,” said Abe Mac.

SISD says Abe Mac’s event includes a skit and 30 minutes of famous holiday music. The interactive show will also feature him reading his children’s book “Christmas Snow” to students, faculty and staff.

“These events wouldn’t be possible without the help and support of our sponsors, Speaking Rock and Casa Auto Group,” he said. “Thanks to their generosity, we get to inspire young students to dream big and be confident. We want them to believe in themselves and know they can be anything they set out to become, whether an author, a singer, an athlete, a doctor, etc.,” said Abe Mac.

In addition to performing at local elementary schools, Abe Mac also will perform at the 6th annual “Honky Tonk Christmas Show” at 9:30 pm. Dec. 22, at Ricky D’s Country Dance Hall located at 10780 Pebble Hills Blvd. Suite D.

The show will feature guest performers Gabe Garcia and Matt Castillo. Doors open at 6 p.m. The entry price is $15, cash and card are acceptable forms of payment.

Abe Mac is a Socorro High School graduate, a UTEP alumni and a former member of the Miners football team.

The country songwriter is best known for his hits “Crazy” and “Square One.” Visit Abe Mac’s Facebook and Instagram for details and upcoming events.

