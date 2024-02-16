El Paso County Attorney candidate

Christina Sanchez - D

Age: 45

Please describe your personal and professional background.

Over fifteen years ago, I started in the County Attorney’s Office as a law clerk, assigned to research and offer legal recommendations on the public corruption cases affecting governmental entities throughout El Paso County. The exposure to handling these cases motivated me to finish law school early so that I could be licensed and head back to work as soon as possible in the County Attorney’sOffice. For the next fifteen years I set out to expand my knowledge base by working throughout the different units in the office. I started out working in the general counsel unit handling contract review and researching and writing legal opinions for various County elected officials and departments. I was soon promoted to serve as the chief legal advisor for the Juvenile Probation Department and Juvenile Board. As their chief legal advisor, I became versed in handling legal matters for a specialized local entity, the Texas Administrative Code, and Texas Juvenile Justice Department rules and regulations. Wanting to try my hand at trial work, I applied and was selected to serve as a juvenile prosecutor handling juvenile bench and jury trials, certification hearings, sex offender registration hearings, and trainings to local law enforcement agencies on juvenile law.

The courtroom experience helped me easily transfer to my next role in the civil litigation unit handling civil employment matters on behalf of the County and elected officials. I offered legal counsel on a variety of matters to include land acquisition for water and waste water services in County rural areas, election law matters, and judicial and clerk roles in performing same sex marriages in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Thereafter, I moved back into my role as a general counsel lawyer, this time serving as chief legal advisor to commissioners court and county administration. This role had me serve as the lead legal advisor on some of the most critical matters facing the County to include providing around the clockcounsel from March 2020 – December 2021 on pandemic law matters, advising on the migrant influx, and offering support in the aftermath of the August 3, 2019 tragedy. This specialized and fast-paced experience is something that is unparalleled and unmatched in terms of experience. I was there, alongside our County Judge, Commissioners Court, County Administrator and County Attorney leading discussions and assisting in strategy as the County navigated its way through this challenging time.

Prior to law school I worked as a grant writer with the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund in Los Angeles, California.

I was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. My father is retired from William Beaumont Medical Center where he worked as a nursing assistant and my mother is retired from the Ysleta Independent School District where she worked for over 30 years as the receptionist. I have one older sibling who lives inColorado with his family. I attended Bonham Elementary, MacArthur Middle School and I am a 1997 graduate of Burges High School. My first paying job was as a Viva El Paso! Performer working under the direction and guidance of El Paso legend, Hector Serrano. My husband and I are the proud parents of two middle school aged children who keep us busy at soccer fields, basketball courts, art classes and band recitals.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I currently serve as an Assistant County Attorney. If elected, I would still work in the office as the County Attorney.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I am a 1997 graduate of Burges High School. I received my Bachelor of Arts in political science from The George Washington University in 2001. I entered the Texas Tech University School of Law in the Fall 2005 and graduated early in December 2007. I took my bar exam in February 2008 and was soon licensed as an attorney to practice by May 2008.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

For fifteen years, I have worked in various capacities in the County Attorney's Office. I currently serve as the Senior Division Chief for the Commissioners Court and Public Works Unit, where I supervise a team of nine lawyers and four staff members. Prior to that role, I served as division chief for theCommissioners Court Unit, where I supervised a team of two lawyers that provided legal support to the County Commissioners Court and County departments.

From a management perspective, these roles required that I participate in the internal County Attorney's Office budget review process. This process includes collecting and submitting data on attorney workload, making recommendations on staffing needs, and evaluating office resources to meet County client goals.

From a leadership perspective, my position as a senior division chief for the general counsel unit has put me right in the middle of almost every major County project and policy issue that has arisen. Whether it was leading the legal team that assisted in the County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic or coordinating legal matters related to the influx of migrants to El Paso, those efforts required coordinated leadership in handling everything from state law issues to working through the myriad of state and federal regulations related to funding. My experience in assisting with emergency matters makes me qualified to hit the ground running on day one.

Furthermore, my experience in serving on the El Paso Community College Board of Trustees has afforded me the opportunity to participate in the budgetmaking process and make decisions and recommendations on policy matters related to an institution of higher education. This higher-level decision making has exposed me to a range of management, operational and legal issues thatmake me a well-rounded and qualified to lead the County Attorney’s Office.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.No

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.No

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

To me, transparent government means accessibility, availability, and timely responses. As an elected officer, it is imperative that the elected official is available to both clients and the public alike. This extends to how Public Information Act requests are handled as well. If the information requested ispublic, the information should be released promptly. This approach extends to the legal advice provided to County clients as well. If the information is clearly public clients are counseled that prompt release is required. If there is a question on certain confidential provisions, we also have had conversations with the client on whether they would like to waive those provisions in order toprovide more context or information on an issue in which the public would benefit from receiving the information rather than requesting it to be exempted.

Yes, I am committed to making myself personally accessible to answer questions. As the newly elected county attorney it is important for the press and public to know me and the decisions that come from my office absent any attorney client confidentiality issues.

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

I am running to ensure that the legacy of ethical and quality legal services continues. When the current county attorney announced that she would not seek re-election, I did not hesitate to quickly organize and announce my intention to run for the position. With the current county attorney’s departure, I was concerned about the loss of historical knowledge and perspective on many issues that are unique to El Paso County and that I have amassed as a result of my tenure in the office.

I have spent my entire professional legal career as a public servant serving in the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. Among the multiple legal units within the County Attorney’s Office, I have worked in several to include serving as a juvenile prosecutor, handling mental health commitment hearings, handling complex civil litigation matters, and providing legal advice and counsel to the County Commissioners Court and all County offices. I have provided steadfast counsel during some of the most unprecedented times the County has faced to include guiding the County during the COVID-19 pandemic, a mass shooting, and migrant influxes. I believe that it is imperative that someone with therelevant experience in complex and critical governmental law matters continues to guides El Paso County. I know all the players; I am up to date on all the issues and I am ready to start on day one.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I believe I am the right candidate to serve as the next El Paso County Attorney because of my specialized skill set on complex governmental law matters. My work has been recognized by the El Paso Bar Association who in 2020 awarded me the Government Lawyer of the Year award. I am the only candidate in this race with this kind of specialized experience. In addition, I am the only candidate that understands and appreciates the unique role that a local legal elected office has in the community. Throughout my tenure as an assistant county attorney, I have taken the time to testify and advocate on issues reflective of the values of our community, such as testifying before the TexasState Legislature on redistricting issues and against anti-immigrant bills. The County and the County Attorney’s Office needs a leader that understands and appreciates this effort and will stand up for laws that go against the values of our community.

Simply put, I have the relevant experience for this job.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Attorney’s Office? As county attorney, what would you do to address those challenges?

The three largest challenges facing the County Attorney’s Office are 1) navigating the various roles and representation we have with County clients, 2) retaining the most qualified individuals for the roles that the office needs to fill and 3) navigating new state laws that will place additional unfunded mandates on local governments.

El Paso County will have a newly elected sheriff, a newly elected district attorney, and at least one newly elected commissioner. Whoever those individuals are it will be my priority to ensure those individuals that their success is the County’s success. My priority for them will be to make availablethe full resources, support and trust of the County Attorney’s Office. These relationships are not built overnight and after a rough election season it would be imperative that everyone understands that at the end of the day, we are all working toward one goal of serving the people of El Paso County. I would do this by building that relationship, providing a legal orientation as necessary and getting them up to speed on the big issues that they will face as they enter office.

Witnessing what happened in the District Attorney’s Office and the importance of continuity in that office for the legal professionals it will be my priority within the County Attorney’s Office to ensure that we retain and recruit qualified individuals to serve the public. The District Attorney’s Office faced a huge challenge when a new administration came and attempted to reorganize the office and its priorities. Unfortunately, that led to low morale and a mass exodus of seasoned professionals. With any new leadership comes new changes, but ones that ensure the continuity of quality legal services. I look forward to building on the team we have and recruiting dedicated public servants.

Lastly, as we navigate legislative years, local governments will no doubt witness a slew of laws that will continue to hamper local government control. This means more requirements with no funding. A triple down effect occurs where the County will need to respond accordingly. As the legal advisors to the policy makers, it will fall on us to assess and determine the legal parameters and action to respond to the State’s mandates. Because of my tenure in the County Attorney’s Office I have built relationships with the various government lawyers throughout the state that handle similar issues. Likewise, I have built on the relationships with organizations such as States United DemocracyCenter and international law firms providing pro bono guidance on critical litigation on election law matters. Those established relationships matter, because it ensures that the County clients are supported on all fronts as we navigate some of the most challenging legal issues in decades.

How will you handle protective order cases to protect the victims and avoid people from abusing the system?

Currently, the County Attorney’s Office has a stringent screening process. In 2023 out of the over 3,000 applications that were filed by individuals seeking a protective order, less than a quarter of those were accepted by the County Attorney’s Office. As the data reflects, the perception that the County Attorney’s Office accepts any and every application for a protective order that is filed isinaccurate.

The screening process includes a three-step review. First, all applicants are run through a conflict check to determine whether or not the opposing party has already sought a protective order. If the opposing party has already filed an application, a conflict exists and we cannot take their case. Second, lawyers and staff review the case to determine whether the elements of the offense exist.In addition to a legal review of the case, lawyers review any police reports and evidence to determine if there is enough to move forward in the case and to get a full story of the incident. If the police report indicates otherwise and/or the evidence is not there, the application is declined and the case does not proceed. By reviewing the evidence and documented reports of the incident we are ableto put the situation in context as we assess the case. The last step is meeting with the applicant to review the case and determine whether to proceed.

These procedures and protocols provide a mechanism to ensure that viable cases are accepted. In the end, even if an application is accepted and a case is filed it must still go through a court process where evidence is presented on the record and findings are made or an agreement is reached.

Comments from my opponent where he says that he will assess for “victimization” is a dangerous public message to send. He is already starting from a place of victim blaming and shaming. The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has built a legacy of serving victims of family violence no matter theirbackground. As described above, procedures are in place to prevent abuse of the system and the numbers of cases that are filed and accepted are further proof that the County Attorney’s Office is screening cases carefully before moving forward. This ensures that to the extent possible, there is no abuse of the system.

What are your plans to address family violence cases to ensure the safety of victims and reduce false accusations?

A goal of mine is to establish a one stop service center for victims that come in to seek a protective order. Individuals could come and file an application for protective order for review and also have the opportunity to connect with various social service agencies that may help them find support to live a life independent from their current situation. In the end, even if an application is not accepted, the individual could still seek other assistance and support in order to remove themselves from the situation. Grant funding will be sought to support this effort.

As mentioned above, a stringent screening process is already in place that screens out false accusations. To insinuate that the County Attorney’s Office accepts every application that is filed without assessing veracity is not accurate nor is reflective in the numbers of cases that we file. Also, even if a case is accepted and eventually has a hearing, the alleged aggressor is entitled to theirdue process rights and may present evidence to defeat the application for a protective order, unless an agreed order is entered into. That final decision remains with the judges that hear those cases and assess the evidence presented.

How will you handle juvenile cases and avoid recidivism among the youth?

As juvenile prosecutors we have a duty to ensure that justice is done. This means holding juvenile offenders accountable, keeping the community safe and ensuring that juveniles have the opportunity to rehabilitate. I would approach these cases by ensuring that the juvenile prosecutors are all well versed on the programs and services that are provided to juveniles once in the system andensuring that we have a collaborative relationship with our school personnel.

Increasing our presence and relationship with school law enforcement and community-based stakeholders ensures that everyone is on the same page in terms of philosophy and feels comfortable to reach out for assistance and help. Unfortunately, what we know is that children referred to juvenile probation or even an alternative school can have devastating consequences for their future and once students are adjudicated through the juvenile system, the chances forpreventative intervention may be too late.

In order to avoid recidivism, more frequent and intentional lines of communication need to happen with each school district throughout El Paso County. Through my current role as a board member with the El Paso Community College, I have gained an understanding of the educational systemin our community and have built relationships with school leadership that will help in efforts to build a coalition to address this issue starting as soon as the elementary grade level.

What are the most important budgetary actions needed in the office currently?

Currently the most important budgetary actions that are needed in the office is enough money to ensure that the office pays for attorney continuing education and invests in research tools and materials. For many years, the County Attorney’s Office had the ability to rely on our hot check fund to assist in paying for those items. With the decline of that fund, we will need to seek support andassistance elsewhere.

Long term, I would like to see a different salary plan for the lawyers that would allow some flexibility in salary based on expertise and handling of certain complex matters. This ensures a strong legal team for the County and ultimately the protection of tax payer money.

How can the County Attorney’s Office address border crime? How important is building relationship with law enforcement?

Crime, specific to border communities, is unique and multi-faceted. It can range from drug trafficking, kidnappings, human smuggling to sex trafficking. The County Attorney’s Office has a unique role to play in addressing some of those issues and if elected, it will be my job to build on that momentum and expand responses. Through a State grant, the County Attorney’s Office has aNuisance Abatement Team Unit (the “NAT”). The NAT uses the civil process to shut down business and hold property owners responsible if illicit activity is taking place and they do not do anything to stop it. This tool has been used to go after illicit massage parlors where we find cases of sex, labor and human trafficking. Unfortunately, we often witness that although a business may be shut down, victims move on to other places to do the same kind of work.

Through partnerships with outside agencies, I would like to expand our role to ensure that victims are not left behind. Because language is often a barrier, we need to expand resources to find translators that can assist and bring them out of the shadows to live productive lives.

On the civil litigation end, you have SB 4, in which El Paso County sued the State to prevent enforcement based on constitutional concerns and the inevitable high costs that the County will bear to carry out the law. The State created a new criminal offense of “illegal entry” and permits local lawenforcement to engage in immigration enforcement. This means individuals can now detain people suspected of being non-U.S. citizens. The law will reshape how border communities will allocate resources and how the El Paso community may feel about its implementation where many live-in mixed status families. The County Attorney’s Office takes pride in the strong community relationships we have built and the services that we provide regardless of immigration status, if SB 4 goes into effect, those relationships may be strained and the pubic leerier of seeking help for themselves or their families.

On the prosecutorial side and where we have jurisdiction, there are certain cases that are more prevalent in El Paso than in other Texas counties because of our proximity to the border. For example, cases involving juveniles transporting drugs from Mexico into Texas occur. The County Attorney’s Office can work with community stakeholders which includes school police and administration to warn on the consequences of illegal transports. Several years ago, the County Attorney’s Office did just that when an increase in drug transport by juveniles was on the rise. Engaging in a similar type of campaign will be necessary as we see increases in drug trafficking through the area.

It is imperative that all prosecutor’s offices have good relationships with law enforcement. In 2025, El Paso County will have a newly elected District Attorney and newly elected Sheriff. It is crucial that the relationship between the County Attorney’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff is close and helpful to one another. As the legal advisors and lawyers that handle civil litigation for the Sheriff’s Office, a strong working relationship is important to ensure that the new administration is supported for its success. If elected, I will make available my office resources to support them in their role. I am confident that my experience in handling complex civil litigation matters, specifically those involving law enforcement agencies, will be essential to a new administration. By engaging and meeting with our clients regularly we can ensure a successful transition.

Lastly, if elected, my plan would be to continue outreach and meetings with all area law enforcement agencies to present information on the types of cases that we have jurisdiction over and how we can help each other. There must be continuing efforts to build on those relationships and communication in order to ensure that new players are engaged and that each entity knows who they can contact for support and information. The County Attorney’s Office has jurisdiction over certain environmental matters. Building on our relationship with our Fire Marshals, who have investigatory authority will be important as we navigate this new role and respond to County environmental threats. As a newlyelected County Attorney, my first priority will be to reach out to all locally based federal, state, and local law enforcement to introduce myself, listen to their feedback, and continue the dialogue.

