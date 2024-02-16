El Paso attorney Sergio Saldivar on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Law Offices of Sergio Saldivar in El Paso, Texas.

El Paso County Attorney candidate

Sergio Saldivar - D

Age: 56

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am an El Paso native, born and raised. I am a former federal law enforcement officer and currently an attorney with 20+ years of legal experience.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I make my living practicing law in El Paso County. I also frequently travel to other jurisdictions as well. The position of County Attorney is a full-time job requiring a full-time commitment.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I am a graduate of Austin High School. I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from UTEP, a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice Degree from UTEP, and a Jurisprudence Doctor from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

Growing up, I managed a successfully family business with approximately 20 employees for many years, I worked with countless law enforcement officers of the United States Customs Service often in critical situations and I have successfully and simultaneously ran two law offices with many employees for 20+ years. All these experiences shaped and challenged my strong leadership skills.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

Arrested-No. I have not had a civil judgment entered against me. Several years ago, I agreed to a civil, no-finding protective order which was mutually agreed-to and entered as a judgment. I have not been in state or federal arrears.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I have not identified or become aware of any potential conflicts of interests which would impair my ability to serve in this position.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparency in government to me means being open and honest with the public at-large. It requires disclosure and reach so that others can make informed decisions relying on that information. It means working with clean hands and fostering trust and respect.

Yes, to accomplish transparency, I will answer questions from the community and the media.

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

I started my career in federal law enforcement serving my government and the public. I am running to get back into public service and to give back to the El Paso community; the community which shaped me.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

My experience is diverse.

I have law enforcement experience. I have several degrees. I have appeared in 26 different counties throughout Texas and have been admitted to several U.S. District Courts. I have tried countless jury trials, have dealt with countless judges, prosecutors, attorneys, clients and law enforcement officers. I have strong relationships with law enforcement at all levels. My experience is not only from one office and one lens.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Attorney’s Office?

I believe the biggest challenges include office moral, staffing, unity with the El Paso community and its lack of visibility in the community. Walking the election and meeting community members, the most frequent question I encounter is: what does the County Attorney’s Office do?

I also feel that County Attorney’s Office should also be participating in more programs, relevant to its areas of practice, in mental health awareness and veteran’s programs.

How will you handle protective order cases to protect the victims and avoid people from abusing the system?

I will handle protective order cases with the anonymity and sensitivity they deserve. I will implement a vetting system for motive to prevent abuse. I will continue in full force to provide this very important service without regard as to gender, race, religion, economic or immigration status.

I will not allow emotion, personal beliefs or experience to serve as a substitute for imposing the rule of law or sound legal reasoning.

What are your plans to address family violence cases to ensure the safety of victims and reduce false accusations?

I will work hard to all address all cases involving family violence. I will implement a vetting process to identify motive and prevent false accusations. More importantly, I will take a comprehensive approach to educate the community, protect victims and collaborate with relevant providers to address this very important issue in our community.

How will you handle juvenile cases and avoid recidivism among the youth?

Due to the rising trend of juvenile cases, I will continue to encourage diversion programs, rehabilitation programs and the promise program to promote success by education. These programs are preferred over detention or incarceration. These programs will be offered to first time low-level offenders. These programs will not be made available to repeat offenders or high-level, high-risk offenders.

What are the most important budgetary actions needed in the office currently?

Outsourcing of services. I will train our attorneys and retain civil defense cases within the County Attorney’s Office. I will discourage outsourcing services outside the office.

How can the County Attorney’s Office address border crime? How important is building relationship with law enforcement?

The County Attorney’s Office can address the rising trends in border crime, first and foremost by acknowledging that El Paso is in fact facing a border crisis. As the County Attorney I will sit at the table with other city leaders like the District Attorney, the Sheriff, the Chief of Police and the Mayor to devise a plan and determine what each respective party can do to address this crisis. City leaders, including the County Attorney need to come together in unison and do what’s best for the safety of the El Paso Community. Strong relationships with law enforcement at all levels is imperative for the safety of El Paso.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County Attorney candidate: Sergio Saldivar