El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal will not run for reelection in 2024

El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection when her term finishes at the end of 2024.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community," Bernal said in a statement. "I intend to finish my term and have much left to accomplish, but I want to make this announcement today to give the community plenty of time to consider the candidates that will be vying for this important position."

Bernal's current term expires Dec. 31, 2024. She has been the county attorney since 2009, when she was appointed by El Paso County Commissioners Court to replace José Rodríguez, who resigned to become a state senator. She became the first woman elected El Paso county attorney in 2011.

El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024. In this archive photo, Bernal speaks during the House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship field hearing on Sept. 6, 2019, at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Bernal has been a lawyer for more than 35 years. She has been with the County Attorney's Office since 1993 and rose in the ranks to become first assistant county attorney before replacing Rodríguez, her former boss.

The county attorney is the top lawyer representing county government and supervises a legal team involved in civil and criminal law, including civil rights litigation and the prosecution of juvenile crime.

During her time as county attorney, Bernal provided legal advice to the county regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the migrant crisis and the continued growth in the county outside the El Paso city limits, she said in the statement.

Bernal created the Nuisance Abatement Team that used court orders to tackle repeat criminal activity at strip clubs, massage parlors and bars that had become neighborhood nuisances.

Other accomplishments cited by Bernal included expanding protective order services for victims of stalking and bullying and legally advising the county in support of legalized same-sex marriage.

