El Paso County commissioners approve plan to shift debt, lower tax rate

El Paso County commissioners voted on a plan Monday that would lower the current tax rate.

The plan would shift funding for about $20 million in capital projects to a lower interest rate, which will allow the Commissioner's Court to shave 2 cents from the current tax rate.

The financial instrument, known as a Tax Anticipation Note, allows a local government to borrow money at a lesser rate than usual by shortening the term of the loan, according to a county news release.

“By doing this, coupled with the two pennies we went down on the tax rate last year, we will have effectively erased any tax increases that were done in the past eight years,” El Paso County Commissioner David Stout said in a news release Monday.

The county tax rate for 2022 decreased from $0.488997 to $0.470181 per $100 of property valuation.

The average 2022 home value in El Paso County is $168,186. After the $5,000 homestead exemption, the homeowner would be taxed for $790.77 with the current tax rate.

“Last year saw record valuation increases, and we responded by lowering the tax rate. Earlier this year, we directed staff to prepare budget plans that allow us to do the same for next year’s budget, which is being prepared now,” Stout said.

The final consideration for approval of the tax note issuance would occur on July 11.

El Paso County Commissioners approve women's commission, memorial sign funding

El Paso County commissioners approved the concept of an El Paso County Women's Commission. Officials directed staff to provide information regarding structure, staffing and budget, among other options, for the court to further consider.

The commission's proposed work includes making recommendations and working legislative initiatives, policies, programs studies and projects to remove barriers that confront women in social, health, education, economic and vocational pursuits.

"The goal of the commission is to advance and empower women and girls to unleash extraordinary economic, academic, policy, social, parity and equity growth in El Paso," a county news release said.

County officials also approved $6,000 in funding for the Highway Signage Project for the naming of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.

