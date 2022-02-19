El Paso County deputies arrest man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend, family

A man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her family.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Montana Patrol deputies were dispatched to the Horizon City Police Department, 14900 Darrington Road, on a call of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies arrived and met with the ex-girlfriend, who said her ex-boyfriend shot at her and her family.

She said while in the 300 block of Citadel Drive, she and her ex-boyfriend crossed paths. The woman’s mother noticed the ex-boyfriend was pointing a gun at her daughter and immediately warned her.

As the ex-girlfriend and family sped off, they heard two gunshots being fired. The ex-boyfriend chased the vehicle as they fled through the neighborhood, authorities said in a news release.

Jesus Meza

The ex-girlfriend was able to drive to the Horizon City police station, where she was able to call officers and deputies for help. The suspect was identified as Jesus Meza, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Later that evening, San Elizario marshals responded to the 13100 block of Violeta Lane in reference to a criminal trespass. The marshals were able to detain and arrest Meza on the property on an outstanding criminal warrant alleging burglary of habitation. Deputies took him into custody on an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Meza, whose age and hometown were not released, was booked into the El Paso County Jail on bonds totaling $210,000 for five criminal warrants. Jail records show he still was being held as of Friday evening.

