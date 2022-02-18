El Paso County deputies arrest woman accused of improper relationship with student

A 58-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Montellano was an employee of Socorro Independent School District. She resigned from the district in August 2020, district spokesperson Daniel Escobar said Friday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrant & Fugitive Apprehension Unit and deputies assigned to Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were conducting an investigation on a wanted subject in the 13000 block of Paseo De Vida in El Paso County.

Rachel Montellano, 58, is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Rachel Montellano was sought on the charge, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During the investigation, deputies made contact with a woman resembling Montellano. She then was positively identified as Montellano and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on Thursday on a bond of $50,000. Montellano, of Horizon City, was released later that day, jail records show.

