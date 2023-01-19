El Paso County deputies, Colorado Springs police team up to arrest car chase suspects

Jan. 18—El Paso County deputies on Monday joined forces with Colorado Springs officers to arrest two suspects who allegedly eluded police in a car chase last week, according to a Wednesday news release.

Aaron Miller, 48, and Darlene Griffith, 45, each face "numerous felony, misdemeanor and traffic-related charges," officials said.

On Jan. 10, deputies found the men sleeping inside a gray BMW SUV parked in an industrial area near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street in Cimarron Hills, officials said. The driver was wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest.

When the deputies approached the men, the driver started the vehicle and drove through a chain link fence and a business' parking lot, the release stated. Deputies chased the SUV until the driver started driving the wrong way on westbound Galley Road, just west of Powers Boulevard. The deputies stopped chasing the SUV to keep from endangering other motorists.

The suspects' faces were captured on one of the deputies' body cameras, and the Sheriff's Office circulated a still image in the hope that someone might recognize them.

"Over the next several days, information was obtained that led to the suspects being identified" as Miller and Griffith, the release stated.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, after finding Miller and Griffith in a motor home within Colorado Springs city limits, deputies called in the Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit to assist with the arrest, police said. Griffith exited the home when police arrived, but Miller initially refused to come out before eventually surrendering.