El Paso County District Attorney candidate

James Montoya - D

Age: 33

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am born and raised here in El Paso. Growing up, I attended Soccoro ISD public schools and became an Eagle Scout with Yucca Council Troop 37. I attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. for both college and law school. While in D.C., I worked for State Department and Department of Justice. I immediately returned to El Paso and started my legal career as an Assistant District Attorney under Jaime Esparza. Starting in 2014, I was assigned to the Special Crimes Unit and was responsible for the prosecution for all homicides and other major crimes in El Paso County. After unsuccessfully running for DA in 2020, I served as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecuting violent felonies, including murders, sexual assaults, and robberies, on Native American reservations in Oklahoma. Since 2022, I have served a Deputy Public Defender for El Paso County representing indigent members of our community accused of crimes. Throughout my career, I have worked on over 100 homicide cases and personally tried 65 jury trials, half of which were for murder or capital murder.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I am currently a Deputy Public Defender. If I am elected, being the DA will be my only employment.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I attended SISD public schools and graduated from Americas High School. I was accepted into a highly-competitive combined degree program at George Washington University, where I received both a B.A. in political science and my law degree.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

Having now served in three different government law offices – the District Attorney’s Office, a U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Public Defender’s Office – and seeing first-hand a wide range of leadership styles, I believe the experience that best qualifies me to be DA is my extensive and unparalleled trial experience. To effectively lead an office of nearly 90 trial lawyers, I believe one must be a trial lawyer. Trial work, particularly on murder cases and other complex investigations, requires leadership – coordinating the efforts of dozens of law enforcement officers, forensic scientists, administrative staff, victim services personnel, and civilian witnesses demands leadership. It demands learning how to delegate, compromise, and adapt. It is necessary to understand the work that is actually being done in the office and all phases of litigation, from start to finish.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

No.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

No. However, by law, I would be disqualified from prosecuting cases where I previously represented the accused. Those cases would be transferred to the County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Government transparency requires both the individual elected official and the agency/department to be readily accessible and accountable to the public, including responsiveness to open records requests, media interviews, and other citizen forums. Yes, throughout my career as an Assistant District Attorney, I regularly made myself available to answer questions after trials, regardless of the outcome, and I continue to provide my personal number on the campaign trail.

Issue related questions

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso District Attorney’s Office? As District Attorney, what would you do to address those challenges?

The single most critical challenge facing the DA’s Office now is a staffing crisis. The staffing crisis began in 2021 with Ms. Yvonne Rosales’ mass dismissals. The appointed DA, Mr. Hicks, has been unable to solve it. To this day, the DA’s Office simply does not have enough lawyers to give the cases the attention they deserve. It is a disservice to victims of crime who want justice and it’s a disservice to those accused because they don’t have enough lawyers to ensure that a person’s constitutional rights are upheld. Every week as a public defender, I see cases dismissed the morning of trial because the DA’s Office is not sufficiently prepared or missed certain deadlines. Incriminating and exonerating evidence that should be turned over months before trial is regularly disclosed on the eve of trial. Emails and phone calls go unreturned for weeks. It is not an understatement to say that right now, the DA’s Office is barely getting by.

The only way to rectify the situation is to first, aggressively recruit and retain experienced lawyers, and then create a long-term effort to recruit, train, and mentor young lawyers. Following Ms. Rosales’ dismissals, many of my former colleagues began working for other governmental law offices, including the Public Defender’s Office, or went into private practice. Many of these individuals are ready, willing, and able to return to the DA’s Office under the right circumstances. I have identified a group of a dozen to 15 lawyers, both new and old, who are open to joining the DA’s Office under my leadership. This group of experienced lawyers would make an immediate impact on day one. Furthermore, they would create the environment and atmosphere necessary to create long-term stability and continuity in the DA’s Office.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate because I am the only candidate that (1) fundamentally understands the needs and problems of the DA’s Office right now and (2) has the experience, team, and plan necessary to solve it. In two short years, Ms. Rosales caused significant institutional harm not only to the DA’s Office, but our entire local criminal justice system. I have grave concerns that another four years of another district attorney who does not understand the gravity of the situation or the monumentality of the responsibility will cause that damage to become irreparable. We only have so much time to turn things around before it becomes the permanent state of being. I not only understand the challenge ahead, but I am ready to make the long-term commitment to fix it.

What are your top three priorities?

1) Fully staff the DA’s Office – no other initiatives are realistically possible until this condition is met. 2) Ensure that the Walmart case is responsibly prosecuted. 3) Establish office guidelines ensuring that crimes that directly impact public safety – crimes of violence, crimes involving weapons, domestic abuse, crimes against children, repeat DWIs – are prioritized for prosecution and receive the attention they deserve.

What role does the district attorney play? Is it more administrative position or litigation position?

Who the DA needs to be is a leader. To characterize the position as more administrative or litigation is a false dichotomy of the role of the DA. At its most fundamental level, the DA is the community’s elected representative in our criminal justice system. The DA needs to be a leader who understands how our community feels about criminal justice and public safety. A leader with substantive trial experience who has actually faced El Paso County juries and understands what the mission of the office is. A leader with vision, who can build a team of prosecutors, support personnel, and law enforcement, and articulate clear guidance for that team to follow, and to instill a culture of integrity, justice, and professionalism. I am that leader.

What are your plans and strategies to address the large backlog of cases currently pending in the El Paso justice system? What types of cases would you prioritize?

Again, it goes back to staffing. The backlog was created because there simply was not enough lawyers to review all the cases that law enforcement agencies were bringing to the DA’s Office for prosecution – police were arresting offenders, but the DA’s Office was failing to file charges against them in court. Although the appointed DA has made efforts to file the cases, the backlog itself has not gone away – the pile of cases is simply being pushed from within the DA’s Office and out into the courts. The DA’s Office now needs lawyers to actually prosecute the cases in court – lawyers that they do not have. That is precisely why one of my priorities is to provide clear guidelines to my assistant prosecutors to focus their time and attention on the cases that matter the most – crimes of violence, crimes involving weapons, domestic abuse, crimes against children, repeat DWIs.

How do you plan to handle low level misdemeanors such as marijuana possession?

While a DA is not free to disregard the law, nor do I believe that a DA should encourage lawbreaking, I will direct my prosecutors to place the lowest priority on victimless misdemeanors. These are cases that could potentially be disposed of with a class and a small administrative fee. In theft and vandalism cases, we will always prioritize restitution to the victim. For first time offenders, I will instruct my prosecutors to resolve the case in a manner that allows the person to expunge the case from his or her record.

Do you plan on continuing to seek the death penalty against the El Paso Walmart mass shooter?

Yes. My personal opinion is that the mass shooter deserves the death penalty and that a jury of El Pasoans should decide the appropriate punishment. However, the Department of Justice chose not to pursue the death penalty after reviewing mitigation evidence provided by his defense lawyers. I have not been made privy to that information and I believe that it should be reviewed. Furthermore, the critical question for me is what will the status of the case be on January 1, 2025 – if we are not any closer to trial, or if it appears we are unable to find an unbiased jury here in El Paso, those are factors that to me, weigh against continuing to pursue the death penalty.

A number of El Paso Police officers where recently arrested on criminal charges; how should these cases be handled? Would you be open to plea agreements that result in reduced charges?

I believe all public servants, including law enforcement officers, should be held to a higher standard by virtue of their position of trust. If elected, once we have fully staffed the DA’s Office, I intend to establish a Public Integrity Unit, which would handle cases involving public servants or licensed professionals accused of official misconduct. Regarding plea agreements and reduced charges, we will always follow the law and facts in resolving cases and each case is handled on an individual basis.

How can the District Attorney’s Office address border crime? How important is building relationships with law enforcement?

It is imperative that the DA’s Office has a positive working relationship with the various law enforcement agencies in our jurisdiction. The DA’s Office relies on law enforcement to conduct impartial investigations, collect all available evidence, and speak to the necessary witnesses. While the entities are separate, they must work together to keep the community safe and ensure the right offenders are held accountable. Furthermore, the DA’s Office plays a crucial role in providing oversight and accountability to our law enforcement agencies – the DA’s Office is uniquely situated to cast a critical eye on investigations, correct improper police procedures, and provide legal updates from the Legislature or from appellate courts.

Respectfully, the phrase “border crime” is so amorphous and ambiguous as to render it almost impossible to answer intelligently. Non-citizens who commit criminal offenses will be held accountable as citizens. I intend to work closely with federal law enforcement agencies to ensure that cases involving transnational criminal enterprises and trends are handled by those with the best available resources. I do not believe that state and local law enforcement agencies should be enforcing federal immigration laws. I do not believe that SB4 as enacted is constitutional – the laws contained/comprised by SB4 are virtually identical to the Arizona laws previously struck down by the Supreme Court in 2012 and as a result, do not believe that SB4 should be enforced by any state actor until its constitutionality has been definitively ruled upon by the federal courts.

What must be done to regain the El Paso community’s trust after the resignation of former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales?

Ultimately, I believe it is incumbent on the next District Attorney to begin the long and arduous journey to rebuild the DA’s Office as an institution and the community’s trust. I believe it is up to the elected official to set the tone and culture moving forward. I am committed to making myself personally accessible and accountable for all actions at the DA’s Office. I will work to ensure that the community is informed of the progress we make as well as any setbacks. I have never been one to shy away from an inconvenient truth – indeed, as a prosecutor you cannot! This is a position with a tremendous amount of responsibility and very little room for error. That is not lost on me. I am running to be DA because I fundamentally believe in accountability – people need to be held accountable for the things they do (or don’t), myself included, and I am relying on my team, the press, and the community to keep us on track.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County District Attorney candidate: James Montoya