El Paso County honors victims lost in Buffalo shooting with community vigil at Healing Garden

El Pasoans are invited to join County Judge Ricardo Samaniego for a community vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sunday to honor the victims lost in the Buffalo, New York, shooting that occurred May 14.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the County Healing Garden memorial, located at Ascarate Park. Bishop Mark J. Seitz and Pastor Michael E. Grady will be in attendance.

"It is truly heartbreaking to hear about the shooting in Buffalo, New York, said Samaniego. "The similarity of being racially driven, at a grocery store where we shop for our families, a manifesto that embraces an evil narrative throughout our country, someone traveling from another community to incite terror, is all sadly becoming a common trend."

People take part in the unveiling of the Healing Garden in honor of the Walmart shooting victims Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Ascarate Park.

The Buffalo massacre resembles other recent mass shootings in which white gunmen traveled long distances to target groups of people based on their race or ethnicity. That includes a 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart that killed 23 and a 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people.

Of the 10 people killed and three injured in the Buffalo shooting, 11 were Black, Buffalo police said. The suspect, who is white, is accused of being inspired by a racist theory that fueled the carnage.

President Joe Biden said "white supremacy is a poison" and vowed "hate will not prevail" during a trip Tuesday, May 17, to Buffalo, where he grieved with family members of 10 victims killed.

Biden said "white supremacy will not have the last word," pointing to other recent racially or ethnically motivated shootings in Charleston, South Carolina; El Paso; and Pittsburgh.

As authorities, including the FBI, investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges, Payton Gendron, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge in the attack at Buffalo that authorities say targeted a predominantly Black community.

