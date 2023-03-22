El Paso County man, Christian filmmaker pleads guilty to attempted online solicitation with 14-year-old girl

Mar. 21—An El Paso County man and Christian filmmaker who was arrested in September for allegedly attempting to pay an undercover El Paso County detective to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl entered a plea agreement in court Tuesday.

Stephen Paul Greisen, 68, pleaded guilty to a criminal attempt to commit online solicitation with a minor, a class 4 felony. Within his agreement, Greisen agreed to register as a sex offender in the state of Colorado, and five years in the state's Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program (SOISP).

According to the arrest affidavit, Greisen made contact with the undercover officer on Sept. 7, and despite being informed twice that the age of the girl was 14, he agreed to pay $170 for sex.

"K, I can be there in 20 min?" Greisen wrote to the detective to confirm.

After arriving at the address given by the undercover detective, Greisen was arrested by authorities with $180 in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Greisen was originally arrested on suspicion of three charges: inducement of child prostitution, patronizing a prostituted child and sexual assault on a child. He was released from El Paso County jail after posting the $35,000 bond.

Greisen operated two Christian film companies in Monument, Exploration Films Distribution, and Reel Productions, LLC, and is considered a "veteran of the Jesus movement's 1970s-era music scene," according to an article from Ministry Watch.

A longtime friend of Greisen and professional associate who requested not to be identified told Ministry Watch he was shocked at Greisen's Sept. 7 arrest.

"This is a tough one for Colorado Springs, especially, due to his deep connections with top international ministries and leadership, along with the massive level of respect he engendered," the friend said.

Greisen was among 12 men arrested in 2022 through undercover investigative efforts by the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office joint Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and special agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.