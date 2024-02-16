El Paso County Sheriff candidate

Minerva Torres Shelton - R

Age:

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I was born in Oxnard, CA when my parents worked in the fields. Shortly after I was born, my parents returned to Mexico, and we lived in Paracho, Michoacan. When I was eight years old, we moved to the United States because my father needed an open-heart surgery. My professional experience is described below:

Military Veteran, US Army

El Paso Police Veteran

Retired Supervisory Special Agent, FBI

Board Member of Several Nonprofit Organizations

Raised two children with my husband and currently live with our fur babies.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I recently retired, so I would be able to run for office. I currently serve on the Appraisal Review Board, and my term expires at the end of the year.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice, University of New Mexico (UNM)

Master’s in Political Science, with a concentration in International Relations, American Military University.Attended the FBI Crisis Negotiation School and was a negotiator for over seven years.

Attended the FBI’s National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime (NCAVC) School. As an agent, provided threat assessment support to federal, state, local, tribal, and various law enforcement partners.

As an FBI Agent, I became a human trafficking expert and provided training to peace officers through their Peace Officer Standardized Training (POST).

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

My leadership journey began as a Sergeant in the US Army. Later, upon joining the FBI, I demonstrated my leadership skills and a steadfast commitment to addressing pressing societal issues. Notably, during my tenure with the FBI, I initiated and spearheaded a human trafficking task force, leveraging resources from local, state, and federal agencies. Recognizing a critical gap in services for trafficked victims, I advocated tirelessly, both through media engagements and presentations in the community, which ultimately led to the creation of a rehabilitation center. This grassroots movement, spurred by my efforts to this day, continues to provide crucial support to trafficked victims.

Furthermore, my expertise in combating human trafficking led to an opportunity to testify before Congressional staff members at the Capitol in Washington, DC. In my latter years with the FBI, I assumed leadership roles within diverse squads, including gangs and drugs, crimes against children, and the joint terrorism squad, where I effectively managed operations and fostered inter-agency collaboration to uphold national security and public safety objectives. Additionally, during my time in DC, I had the privilege and honor to coordinate a significant operation involving the 56 FBI field offices and 85 task forces throughout the US.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

Never

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I do not have any potential conﬂicts of interest. My campaign donations are coming directly from the people.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

As your next sheriff, I am committed to fostering a transparent government prioritizing visibility, accountability, and public trust. To achieve this, I will overhaul the sheriff’s website to provide the community with up-to-date crime statistics and detailed information on the allocation of taxpayer funds. Presently, the most recent annual report available dates back to 2016. By implementing these measures, I aim to empower citizens with the knowledge they need to actively participate in shaping the safety and welfare of our community. Additionally, as part of my pledge to transparency, I plan to meet with the public in person at least three times a year to provide the latest information and address any concerns directly. Unlike the current administration, I will be available to answer questions and update the community on relevant information.

Issue related questions

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

I’m running for sheriff of El Paso County with a steadfast commitment to transparency and accountability in law enforcement. The sheriff must represent the people’s interests without interference from external sources, including elected officials endorsing candidates. My conviction for justice stems from a personal experience when, years ago, my father was wrongfully convicted in a civil court, sparking a lifelong commitment to justice. I believe in equal treatment under the law, regardless of status. Currently, there is no transparency and accountability. For example, in June 2022, KTSM reported alarming statistics: between 2020 and 2022, while in custody, nine deaths were reported as suicides and four as drug overdoses. These deaths were caused by overdoses in a secured facility and suicides that proper policies and procedures could prevent. This underscores a pressing need for action and accountability.

Despite these troubling numbers, there has been a notable absence of explanations regarding measures to prevent future tragedies. This lack of transparency is unacceptable. After the latest death of an inmate, the sheriff was silent on the matter until he was seen at another candidate’s signing. Drawing from my personal experience and a dedication to justice, I am determined to address these issues head-on. I aim to earn the community’s trust by implementing proactive strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals under our care. For far too long, the same people have determined who our leaders should be by endorsements or actively campaigning for them. It is time that the community decide for themselves who should represent them, and that is why I am running as the People’s Sheriff and seek the endorsement of the people rather than the politicians who have always controlled our community.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

As a female candidate for the position of sheriff, I believe I offer a unique perspective and set of qualifications that make me the ideal choice for this important role. One of the critical factors distinguishing my candidacy is my commitment to revitalizing the organization by introducing fresh leadership from outside its current structure.

I will assess policies and scrutinize the budget; I am dedicated to ensuring that taxpayer funds are utilized wisely and effectively. Our spending must align with the priorities of safeguarding both the deputies under our charge and the security of our citizens.

Secondly, I am committed to creating a culture of community policing, fostering strong bonds between deputies and the community we serve. Furthermore, I will incorporate experienced investigators into the jails to eliminate the trafficking of drugs into the facilities. I will work with the DA to assist with stagnant cases with inmates sitting in jail, costing the taxpayers hard-earned money. Lastly, I will prioritize mental health within the jails to prevent further loss of life and ensure the well-being of all individuals under our custody.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office? As sheriff, what would you do to address those challenges?

The biggest challenges that face the EPCSO mainly stem from a lack of visibility, accountability, and transparency. Because the leadership of the sheriff’s office has not been held accountable for far too long, and because of the lack of visibility and transparency, the community has lost trust in the department. This is unfair to the community and the hard-working and dedicated deputies and employees who serve and protect the community. I will rebuild the relationship between the community and the sheriff’s office by being visible, accountable, and transparent and implementing the aforementioned programs, policies, and procedures.

What do you see as the most pressing crime concern in El Paso County? How would you handle it as sheriff?

Drug and human trafficking has impacted our community for far too long, and it is now also affecting our children. They are lured into a life of crime or, worse yet, killing them through overdoses. I am the only candidate with experience in large-scale and transnational criminal investigations. I will bring my experience and relationships with other agencies to the office to ensure that we become a safer community and that our youth do not get involved in crimes that will destroy their futures.

Should the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office be involved in the enforcement of immigration law? Why or why not?

Texas Peace Officers have a duty to uphold all applicable laws, including Senate Bill 4 (SB4), within the framework of their investigations. However, it is imperative to highlight that principles of fairness and non-discrimination guide our approach. While deputies will invoke SB4 as necessary during investigations, it is essential to clarify that individuals will not be targeted or subjected to undue scrutiny solely based on the provisions of this law. I am the only candidate who has the training, experience, and foresight to be in favor of SB4 from the beginning. No other candidate has or will ever have the experience and relationships with other agencies I have developed throughout my career. It became apparent after 9/11 that all local, state, and federal agencies must work together and share information to keep our communities safe. Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring public safety and upholding the integrity of our community.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County Sheriff candidate: Minerva Torres Shelton