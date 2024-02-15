El Paso County Sheriff candidate: Ryan Urrutia

Ryan Urrutia candidate for El Paso County Sheriff.

Ryan Urrutia - D

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am currently employed as your patrol commander for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have served our community for 28 years, beginning my career as a detention officer in 1996. I have served our community as a patrol deputy as well as specialized traffic investigator responding to motor vehicle accidents that resulting in serious bodily injury or a fatality. I continued my career as a deputy sheriff assigned to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Region VIII training academy where I was a full-time academy instructor. I was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the patrol division. I served as the sergeant assigned to the Border Crime Initiative investigating narcotic trafficking as well as other border related crimes in our community. I continued my service to the community as the sergeant assigned to the Emergency Management Unit where we worked side by side with our local fire departments, police agencies and other partnering first responders to prepare and plan for all hazard events that could affect our region. I was promoted to the rank of lieutenant where I served the lower valley community as the Peter J. Herrera station commander as well as the Field Training Officer Supervisor. I continued my career as the lieutenant assigned to the criminal investigation division-directed investigations overseeing the civil process section, warrant and fugitive apprehension section and narcotics investigations. I was appointed to the rank of commander by Sheriff Richard D. Wiles and assigned to the patrol division where I oversee patrol operations, traffic investigations, school resources officers, emergency management unit, crisis intervention teams, and I have been the tactical commander of the specialized resources such as Emergency Response Teams (formerly SWAT), Crisis Negotiations, and Search and Rescue since 2018

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I am currently employed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I am a 1991 graduate of Irvin High School, and I attended El Paso Community College receiving my associate degree in criminal justice. I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice from Kaplan University (Magna Cum Laude) and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice for the University of Purdue.

I completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy session 267.

I hold the following State of Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Proficiency Certifications: Advanced Jailer Proficiency, Master Peace Officer, Basic Instructor Proficiency, Basic Jailer, Basic Peace Officer, Intermediate Peace Officer, Mental Health Officer

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

In my 28-year career with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office I have served in leadership roles as a sergeant assigned to assignments ranging from patrol, narcotics investigations, and emergency management. I have led patrol operations and community policing efforts as a station lieutenant and command staff level to assure we have open communication with our community. I led our Emergency Response Team (formerly SWAT) on August 3rd as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was the first tactical team at Wal-Mart and Cielo Vista Mall. I serve as a leader to our community as the co-chair on the El Paso 911 district board, chair of the Justice Leadership Mental Health Consortium at the Meadow Mental Health Policy Institute and as a committee member with the Rio Grande Council of Governments Criminal Justice Advisory Council and First Responders Preparedness Committee.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

NO

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

NO

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparency in government is paramount to a healthy democracy. It signifies openness, honesty, and accountability. For me, it means an office that shares information willingly, ensuring citizens are informed about decisions, policies, and actions. It cultivates trust, empowering citizens to participate actively with the office. Transparent processes, accessible data, and clear communication build a foundation for public engagement. It's about fostering a culture of accountability, where officials acknowledge mistakes and work collaboratively with the public. In essence, transparency is the cornerstone of a government that serves the people, fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual understanding.

Issue related questions

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

I am running for Sheriff of El Paso County, TX, driven by a deep commitment to community service and a vision for progressive law enforcement. Having actively engaged in various community service initiatives, I understand the diverse needs of our neighborhoods. My goal is to continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by establishing a responsive and inclusive community policing system. I believe in a sheriff's office that listens to the wants and needs of the community, fostering trust and collaboration. Through community policing strategies, I aim to prioritize crime prevention, emphasizing empathy, and addressing root causes. By implementing progressive policies and maintaining an open dialogue, I envision a sheriff's office that not only upholds the law but actively contributes to the well-being and safety of the community it serves.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

Vote for me as Sheriff because I bring a comprehensive approach to community policing. I've spearheaded initiatives that enhance police-community relations, creating trust and understanding. Recognizing the critical need for mental health response, I'm committed to expanding our agency's role in this area, ensuring a compassionate and effective approach. Additionally, I've championed school safety measures, prioritizing the protection of our children. Importantly, I've actively sought and secured grant funds, demonstrating fiscal responsibility and alleviating the financial burden on taxpayers. My track record showcases a dedication to innovation and strategic resource allocation, making me the sole candidate with a proven ability to bring external funding to support our community's needs. By voting for me, you choose a leader who not only understands the nuances of modern law enforcement but also ensures that our agency evolves to meet the dynamic challenges our community faces, all while being mindful of fiscal responsibility and relieving the strain on taxpayers.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office? As sheriff, what would you do to address those challenges?

The Eastside's rapid population growth demands proactive measures from the Sheriff's Office, and I am committed to addressing this challenge head-on. Engaging in ongoing discussions with commissioners, I've been actively working to identify suitable locations for additional substations in the Eastlake area. This strategic expansion is vital to ensure prompt response times, maintaining public safety and community trust.

Furthermore, I advocate for a community police station adjacent to a community park. This innovative approach not only enhances law enforcement accessibility but fosters a welcoming environment for community engagement. Such a station becomes a hub for collaboration, bridging the gap between law enforcement and residents.

By focusing on these initiatives, my goal is not only to keep our community safe but to build a Sheriff's Office that is seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the Eastside. Proximity, accessibility, and community partnerships are essential components of my vision, ensuring that as our community grows, its safety and connection to law enforcement work and evolve together. Your support means endorsing a sheriff who is proactive, responsive, and dedicated to the unique needs of our expanding Eastside community.

What do you see as the most pressing crime concern in El Paso County? How would you handle it as sheriff?

Tackling gun violence in El Paso requires a comprehensive strategy. Strengthening background checks and closing loopholes in the acquisition process is crucial for preventing firearms from reaching the hands of those with criminal intent. Collaborating closely with our courts to establish effective mechanisms for identifying felons in possession of firearms is imperative. Implementing and enhancing gun buyback programs can incentivize individuals to surrender weapons voluntarily, diminishing the weapons available to criminals. Moreover, investing in community programs that address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of mental health resources, is vital for long-term prevention. By fostering an approach that combines legislative efforts, law enforcement collaboration, and community engagement, we can work towards reducing gun violence and creating a safer environment for everyone in El Paso.

Should the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office be involved in the enforcement of immigration law? Why or why not?

I believe local law enforcement’s role should prioritize community safety, not immigration enforcement.

The recent Texas immigration law raises concerns, particularly in border communities like ours. While aiming to address immigration issues, it risks fostering distrust between law enforcement and residents. Local law enforcement agencies face an additional burden, diverting resources to immigration enforcement, impacting their ability to address local crime effectively.

This law directly influences the jail population as well, with increased detentions tied to state immigration matters. The resulting strain on resources and facilities could lead to higher operational costs, which may, unfortunately, be passed on to local taxpayers. The potential financial burden not only affects the economic well-being of residents but also undermines the collaborative relationship between law enforcement and the community.

