El Paso County Sheriff candidate

Oscar Ugarte - D

Age: 40

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am a first-generation American. I was born to Mexican parents and raised in El Paso, Texas and graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso. While still attending High School, I joined the school’s law enforcement program, where my passion for law enforcement continued. At the young age of 19, I joined The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, as a Corrections Officer. In 2005, I obtained my peace officer license from the State of Texas and became a police officer for the City of Socorro, Texas. In 2007, I sought an opportunity to further my law enforcement career and became a court bailiff for the El Paso County Council of Judges. Then, in 2011, I joined the El Paso County Constable’s Office as a Deputy Constable. In March 2016, I decided to enter a leadership position in my career to serve our community and constituents better. Shortly after, I ran for and was successfully elected as Constable, Precinct 1, and was re-elected in 2019.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I am the current Constable for Precinct 1. That race is also taking place so, no I will not continue if elected.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I am a proud Ysleta High School graduate. I earned my bachelor’s degree in business administration from Park University and my master’s degree in criminal justice with a certificate of administration of justice and a cyber security-threat detection certificate from Webster University.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I am the ONLY candidate in the Sheriff’s race that has been elected and entrusted by El Pasoans to run a county law enforcement office. I have been Constable for Precinct 1 since 2016.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

No.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

No.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparent government, to me, is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. It means being open and honest with the community, fostering trust through clear communication, and being accountable for our actions. I believe in a transparent sheriff's office that operates with integrity and keeps the public informed.

The community has a right to know how the sheriff's office operates, and I am committed to making this information easily accessible. I also recognize the importance of being personally accessible. If elected, I will be readily available to answer questions from the community and from the media. Accessibility means actively engaging with residents, listening to their concerns, and incorporating their feedback into my practices as your Sheriff. Town hall meetings, community forums, and open-door policies will be integral to ensuring that I remain connected with the people I serve. Additionally, I am committed to utilizing various communication channels, such as social media, newsletters, and community outreach programs, to keep the public informed about the sheriff's office's activities, achievements, and challenges. It's vital that our residents are not only aware of what we are doing but also feel empowered to voice their opinions and hold us accountable.

Issue related questions

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

I believe it is time for a new generation of leadership with fresh perspectives for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have been working in law enforcement for over 20 years and have a great understanding of the complexities of the job.

My focus is on making sure taxpayer resources are efficiently used and on addressing mental health in policing. I am dedicated to the safety and well-being of the people of El Paso and will use my experience to ensure that justice is served.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

I am the ONLY candidate who has been elected and entrusted by voters to run a county law enforcement office and the ONLY candidate with a lifelong Democratic record. I have over 20 years of law enforcement experience in our community, and I am just 40 years old. I still have the drive, passion, energy, and heart to run the Sheriff’s office.

My fresh perspectives such as the creation of a Civilian Social Services Unit and Youth Advisory Council have earned me the support of Democratic leaders such as U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar, former U.S. Rep Beto O’Rourke, former State Senators Jose Rodriguez and Eliot Shapleigh, State Reps Joe Moody and Lina Ortega, County Commissioner David Stout, and City Rep Chris Canales.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office? As sheriff, what would you do to address those challenges?

Currently, the Sheriff’s office lacks a Civilian Social Services Unit. My campaign centers around the idea that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to resources for well-being and success. As your next Sheriff, I'll establish a Civilian Social Services Unit (CSSU) to collaborate with existing organizations dedicated to addressing mental health, homelessness, food insecurity, and youth development. Connecting residents with these vital resources prior to them entering the criminal justice system aims to foster stability and promote personal growth.

Additionally, just a few weeks ago the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) issues two notices of non-compliance after their review of documentation and video of inmate deaths in El Paso jails. As Sheriff, I will put a premium on officer training and accountability. I will ensure every detention officer and deputy has the proper CIT training to address mental health situations and will provide ongoing training to jail staff regarding proper inmate checks.

What do you see as the most pressing crime concern in El Paso County? How would you handle it as sheriff?

In my conversation with voters while out block-walking the most pressing concerns are youth gun violence and drunk driving. As Sheriff, I intend to increase the department’s presence in unincorporated areas that are not serviced by municipal law enforcement agencies, where most of these shootings are taking place. Desert areas like Red Sands pose a challenge due to the lack of roadway infrastructure for emergency vehicles, but that does not take away from the responsibility of law enforcement to respond to criminal activity. Mobile Command Posts are strategies worth investing in to increase law enforcement visibility in large group gatherings, where it is currently inexistent, provoking the level of crime recently seen.

I am committed to working with regional law enforcement agencies to combat these challenges together and believe that a Sheriff’s office more heavily involved with our youth and out in the community will serve as a deterrent for a lot of these crimes taking place within our region.

Should the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office be involved in the enforcement of immigration law? Why or why not?

No. Immigration is a federal responsibility, and the state legislative process should not require local law enforcement agencies to engage in deportations. The concept of SB4 was questionable from the get-go, and I am happy to see that the recently signed law is being challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice. I am confident that it will be deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Arresting and deporting migrants will not be a priority under my leadership.

Local law enforcement agencies are already short staffed and constituents in rural parts of El Paso County already experience long response times, so under my leadership, deputies will focus on more serious criminal offenses and leave federal issues to federal agencies.

