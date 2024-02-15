Michael P. Gonzales candidate for El Paso County Sheriff.

El Paso County Sheriff candidate

Michael P. Gonzales - D

Age:

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I grew up poor in the projects in East Los Angeles which helped develop my character persevering through hardship. I was taught about Self Sacrifice at a young age watching my parents struggle working numerous jobs to support our Family while achieving both Educational and eventually Professional Goals. I am a retired El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and a current El Paso ISD Police Officer with 27+ years of Professional Experience. I graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science from George Washington University in Homeland Security, and a FBI National Academy Class of 246 Graduate. I was honored to have started the Sheriff’s Office in 1996 at the age of 21 where my career progressed quickly. I was honored to have retired in 2018 where I retired as a Medal of Honor, Life Saving Medal, and Medal of Merit recipient serving the Citizens of El Paso County through Self Sacrifice. I was the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team Leader with the Sheriff’s Office, and assisted in the overall organization of Animal Control. I handled numerous sections to include Community Services, Motor pool, Maintenance, ITD, Border Star, and the Secure our Schools Grant Program to name a few. I was also a highly dedicated Patrol Supervisor who had our Deputies constantly patrolling and making contact with our Community to gain trust and understanding with the overall objective of public safety through active Community Policing. I was part of the Team that established the Ricard D. Wiles Sparks Community Center where we began establishing programs and events to the Sparks Community where we housed the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program for our youth who had aspirations of becoming Law Enforcement Officers. I am a current El Paso ISD Police Officer where I continue to assist our Youth and work closely with Administrator’s, Counselor’s, Runaway Shelters, Crisis Centers, Emergence, CIT Units, Graduation Coaches, and outside Agencies to progress our youth towards a better future. I am currently the El Paso ISD Fraternal of Police Lodge #150 President, teach 3rd Grade at Del Sol Church, Founder of the TTP 90 Days of Hope Foundation, and coach baseball/softball as a head coach. I am very involved and invested in our Community where I have continued to serve in all aspects on a daily basis towards a better El Paso through joint partnerships

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I have my pension from the County of El Paso after retiring as a Deputy Sergeant. I am a current El Paso ISD Police Officer, and a Texas Insurance Agent. I would resign from El Paso ISD if elected but stay connected to our Students who I have mentored over the years.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I graduated from JM Hanks High School. I have my B.S. from George Washington University in Homeland Security. I am a FBI National Academy Class 246, and a current Texas Licensed Insurance Agent.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I have a lead many divisions, organizations, and foundations throughout my career in Law Enforcement but also as a civilian. I was the Search and Rescue Team Leader, ran numerous divisions within the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office which included budgeting and grant programs. I assisted in establishing Animal Control, attended 911 Communication meetings, building projects, SOS Grant, Border Star Grant, Animal Friendly Grant, and so much more over my 22 years in the Sheriff’s Office. I am the President of the El Paso ISD FOP Lodge #150 and the former President of the El Paso County FOP Lodge #97 (Deputies). I am the Founder of the TTP 90 Days of Hope Foundation, and a Texas Insurance Agent with clients all over the State of Texas. I have assisted in establishing numerous leadership programs and continue to mentor to our youth as a baseball/softball head coach.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

NONE

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I would not have any conflicts or personal business relationships that would interfere with my ability to serve the people of El Paso County, Texas.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparent Government means being able to disclose all day to day operations that occur within any Agency. This includes having the trust of the public as issues arise that I would be able to answer all questions truthfully and disclose to the public the correct information. I agree in the importance of having an open communication line between myself and the public. A Sheriff who is accessible to the people who placed him in Office is very important.

Issue related questions

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

It is time to bring back Leo Samaniego’s values and integrity to the Sheriff’s Office where the people we serve are the most important aspect of what we do as an Agency. I want to make El Paso County one of the Safest Cities again. I want to work with County Officials and make the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office one of the top Agencies in the State of Texas through “Honor and Strength”. I want other Agencies to come to us and ask how did you make all these programs successful without going into the tax payers pockets. It is time to have a Sheriff who is going to lead through Self Sacrifice and be a Servant to those that elected me into Office.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

I understand what it takes to a be a great Community Leader as your next Sheriff of El Paso County. I have been involved in all aspects of our Community through Self Sacrifice and giving every part of myself for others. I have spent my entire career working to make a difference where I have been involved in numerous aspects in Community work and leadership. I am a critical thinker who thinks outside the box which is important as a Sheriff to create and establish programs that are going to make a difference in our Community at a minimal cost to the public where public safety is priority. We have enough resources in El Paso County where we can work together through a “Whole” Community approach to make positive change where others have failed to do. I have seen programs leave the Sheriff’s Office from the time that I left and it is time to bring them back. My leadership style will increase morale, retain Officers, establish efficiency, and create an overall dynamic for our Community to be proud of. I will be the Sheriff who is with his Deputies, Detention Officers, Staff, and Community listening to all concerns and recommendations to make our County and City Safer.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office? As sheriff, what would you do to address those challenges?

We are currently facing Immigration challenges, Mental Health, and School Safety not to include overall Community Safety. I would like to see us work closely with community leaders, businesses, organizations, and non profit groups to discuss progressive solutions through mutual understanding of those most affected. I will implement more training, tdy assignments, active community patrol, foot patrol, and community involvement by our Deputies. I will have our Deputies tackle the challenges of Criminal Activity that surround our Schools to create a safer environment for our Children, Staff, and Community as a whole. I will implement multi organization trainings so every agency is on the same page when responding to critical incidents which includes working on better communication and joint cooperation. We currently work with Mental Health workers but I would like to go a step further and have all of our Deputies have a more advanced understanding of the entire mental health system. We need to do more as an Agency which goes beyond the scope of mandated training. I will work around the clock as a Sheriff to make sure that I am accessible and open to any concerns or suggestions from our Citizens who are most affected.

What do you see as the most pressing crime concern in El Paso County? How would you handle it as sheriff?

I have a few concerns which one is the increase in Fentanyl and THC cases. We need to do a better job of educating the public through aggressive outreach to the public and our education system. We need to look for better solutions and work with other Agencies to get the message out to our youth and teach them through mentorship programs. I have seen an increase in drug use in our youth at all levels starting in Elementary Schools. I would like to re evaluate our overall mission of our Task Force and build or establish more programs or operations to assist on the Drug War which is attacking our Youth.

Should the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office be involved in the enforcement of immigration law? Why or why not?

We are not trained, equipped, or have established policies to enforce immigration law which falls under Federal Agencies. We need assist the Community as a Whole when it comes to the Immigration issues. We need to keep our Community Safe but we also need to create a better program that will assist with the Immigration increase in our Communities through understanding. We need to have our Officers patrolling our Communities more and increase the visibility in order to assist, deter, and serve “everyone” in need. Our objective once again is to assist everyone who is in need. My upbringing in East Los Angeles has taught me that we live in a diverse Society where we need to be the difference in order to have a better tomorrow. We can achieve this together and still be able to keep our Community Safe with positive solutions.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County Sheriff candidate: Michael P. Gonzales