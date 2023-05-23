El Paso County Sheriff’s Office ask for public's help to find missing man

El Paso deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who is believed to need medical assistance.

Victor Manuel Flores Jr., 28, was last seen by his father May 1 at his home, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The father reported Flores missing May 22 to deputies at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Northwest Patrol Station, officials said.

Flores is believed to be in need of medical assistance, officials said.

Victor Manuel Flores Jr.

Anyone with information on Flores or his whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-832-4408 or 911.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso deputies searching for missing man who may need medical help