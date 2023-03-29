El Paso County sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man during gun call in Canutillo

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·1 min read

El Paso County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man while responding to a call of a "subject with a gun" shortly after midnight Wednesday in the Canutillo area, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 12:20 a.m. after deputies arrived at the 7600 block of Campos Street near Bosque Road, officials said.

"Shortly after arrival, shots were fired by responding sheriff deputies," stated a Sheriff's Office statement, which didn't provide details about what occurred as the investigation continued Wednesday.

The man wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital, where he later died, officials said. The man's name and age had not been disclosed pending notification of his family.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office crime scene tape.
