El Paso County sheriff's deputies investigate woman's desert shooting in far East Side

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the desert in an incident under investigation by El Paso County sheriff's detectives.

The woman showed up with a gunshot wound at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hospitals of Providence East Campus at Joe Battle Boulevard and Edgemere Drive in far East El Paso, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

An investigation found that the woman was shot in a desert area off Montwood Drive outside the El Paso city limits.

Sheriff's detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

El Paso police initially responded to the hospital in the incident, which on Sunday was described as a "shooting death" of a person who showed up at the hospital and then died. A police spokesman later said the case was being handled by the Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, a Sheriff's Office news release reported that the woman was alive and hospitalized in stable condition.

