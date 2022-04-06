El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrest teen in drive-by shooting in Fabens

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting in Fabens, officials said.

Johnathon Acosta is accused of driving past a home several times and firing at least one gunshot shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of NW H Avenue, the Sheriff's Office reported. No one was injured in the shooting.

Johnathon Acosta

Deputies later arrested Acosta without incident on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More local news: Youth mental health crisis: El Paso police use Taser to stop suicidal 10-year-old girl

Acosta, of Fabens, on Wednesday remained at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown held under a $20,000 bond, according to a jail log.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

Borderland: Fugitive arrested at Rio Grande drove wrong-way in Juárez, sought in drug-related homicide

More: El Paso police arrest 2, seize rifles in Northeast park shooting

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County deputies arrest teen in Fabens drive-by shooting