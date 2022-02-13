El Paso County sheriff's detectives investigate woman's shooting death in Socorro

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·1 min read

El Paso County sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Saturday night in Socorro.

Azul Jade Ruiz, 43, died at a hospital after she was fatally wounded in the shooting, sheriff's officials said Sunday morning.

Socorro police found Ruiz had been wounded after responding to a call of shots fired at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Isabel Way, the Sheriff's Office said. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The Socorro Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, which investigates homicides outside the El Paso city limits.

There have been no arrests as of Sunday morning as an investigation continues, a Sheriff's Office news release stated.

El Paso County homicides: El Paso-area man accused of beating sister to death after she allegedly slept with another man

More: Man stabbed to death at Socorro supermarket over splash of water, prosecutor says

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County sheriff's detectives investigate fatal Socorro shooting

