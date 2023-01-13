El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks tips in identifying suspects in car chase

Jan. 12—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who eluded deputies in a car chase early Tuesday, according to a news release.

The deputies found the men sleeping inside a gray BMW SUV parked in an "industrial area" near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street in Cimarron Hills, officials said. The driver was wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest.

When the deputies approached the men, the driver started the vehicle and drove through a chain link fence and a business' parking lot, the release stated.

Deputies chased the SUV until the driver started driving the wrong way on westbound Galley Road, just west of Powers Boulevard.

"Due to the danger this reckless act presented to the public, the deputies terminated their pursuit," officials said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

Sign Up

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

The deputies captured images of the vehicle and its occupants on their body camera before the suspects drove away. The vehicle should now have significant damage to its front end, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the picture is asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777 or the nonemergency number at 719-390-5555.