El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Mar. 6—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Officials say 13-year-old Jaelee, whose last name was not provided, was picked up from the 10000 block of Triborough Trail in Falcon and then dropped off at the 2100 block of South Chelton Road on March 3.

She was reported missing on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said. The teenager is described as being 4-foot-2-inches tall and approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jaelee's whereabouts are asked to call 719-390-5555.

