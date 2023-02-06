El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile suspected of running away in mother's vehicle

O'Dell Isaac, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·1 min read

Feb. 5—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting information that could help them locate a missing youth with a history of running away from home, officials said in a tweet.

Romeo, 12, reportedly stole his mother's Jeep from the 4600 block of Ports Down lane in Security-Widefield. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans and was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Colorado license plate number DCC-A28, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information on Romeo's whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.

