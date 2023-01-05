El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests man suspected of fleeing in stolen truck; accomplice sought

Jan. 4—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle before causing a head-on collision in Colorado Springs, but his alleged accomplice is still on the run, according to a news release from the department.

Chase Sellers, 26, faces felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated motor theft, license plate theft and obstructing a peace officer, officials said. Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, 34, is wanted on similar charges.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, El Paso County deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen pickup truck in the area of South Powers Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway, near the Colorado Springs Airport. The driver refused to stop, driving off and running a red light, police said.

A few minutes later, other deputies saw the same truck heading north on Powers near Airport Road and tried to stop it. The vehicle crossed over into the southbound lanes of Powers and collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the release.

The driver and one passenger jumped out of the stolen truck and ran off. A third person, who was injured, remained in the truck. That passenger was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

State troopers and Colorado Springs police, who assisted in the search for the suspects, found Sellers, arrested him, and took him to a hospital for treatment of "non-threatening injuries," officials said.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if the occupants of the Jeep were injured in the collision, or if the third occupant of the stolen truck was arrested.

Anyone with information on Kaufman-Magallanez's whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555 or 719-520-7777.