El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies Fountain man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Nov. 22—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was wounded on Sunday in a gunfire exchange with Fountain police.

Ross Floursheim, 41, is in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office after being treated for injuries sustained in the officer-involved shooting, according to a Tuesday news release. Officials did not specify the charges against Floursheim.

On Sunday at about 6:45 p.m., Fountain officers responded to a domestic-violence call at a residence in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive, police said. The adult female caller said she had been trying to leave the home, but her husband, who was intoxicated, would not let her leave with their son. She managed to get out and call 911, but she had to leave her son in the house, according to the release.

Not long after officers arrived, Floursheim reportedly came out of the home and fired at officers.