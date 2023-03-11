El Paso County Sheriff's Office announces reward for information leading to arrest in deadly Falcon shooting

Mar. 10—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left two juveniles dead and three others injured in Falcon last month.

Bullets rained down on a house in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the subdivision north of Falcon shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 5, striking five people.

Investigators said there may be multiple suspects in the shooting and that the victims and the suspects possibly knew each other. Initial reports also linked the shooting to a Feb. 4 carjacking near Potter Drive on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The two people who died have not been identified to the public by law enforcement. Three others who were shot sustained injuries of varying severity, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

The residence where the victims were shot may have been a short-term rental property, according to neighbor accounts and online data that linked the address to an apparent rental profile.

Members of the community who may have information related to the shooting or suspects are asked to call 719-634-7865.