El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks absconded sex offender Brian Joseph Jones

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted sex offender who absconded from a facility in Horizon City.

On Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Brian Joseph Jones walked out of the El Paso Multi-Use Facility at 1700 Horizon Blvd., authorities said. His whereabouts are unknown.

Brian Joseph Jones was convicted of indecency with a child/contact in a case involving a 13-year-old girl, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offender’s duty to register is forthcoming, officials said.

He was convicted of indecency with a child/contact in a case involving a 13-year-old girl, the Sheriff's Office said. He currently is on parole for failure to comply with registration requirements with a previous conviction.

The Sheriff’s Office said he also has ties in Odessa and Denver City, Texas.

More: Authorities seek convicted sex offender who absconded from Horizon City facility

More: Wanted sex offender arrested in South-Central El Paso after absconding from halfway house

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks absconded sex offender