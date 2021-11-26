El Paso County Sheriff's Office: Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing brother near Horizon City

Aaron Martinez, El Paso Times

A 17-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife, officials said.

Adrian Soto allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife Wednesday at a home in the 14000 block of Hendrik Drive near Horizon City, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Adrian Soto
Adrian Soto

Soto was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked Thursday into the El Paso County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He posted bail the same day, jail logs show.

No further information has been released.

