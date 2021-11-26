El Paso County Sheriff's Office: Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing brother near Horizon City

A 17-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife, officials said.

Adrian Soto allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife Wednesday at a home in the 14000 block of Hendrik Drive near Horizon City, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Adrian Soto

Soto was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked Thursday into the El Paso County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He posted bail the same day, jail logs show.

No further information has been released.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing brother near Horizon City