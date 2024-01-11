El Paso County suspected serial thief faces more charges, stays jailed

A suspected serial car thief facing more than 27 criminal charges is now accused of stealing more vehicles from a business near Horizon City last month, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Armando Bejarano, 37, of Socorro, has been repeatedly arrested and released from jail on bond over the past year, racking up more than 27 pending cases. He now faces at least three added charges.

Bejarano was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 10, but the hearing was waived. He remains at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, held on a dozen charges with a total bond of $615,000.

Armando Bejarano

The charges in the current jailing include theft of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, burglary of a building and criminal mischief.

Bejarano's most recent arrest was on Jan. 4 after he allegedly fled from El Paso police while driving a stolen car in the East Side. He was captured in Socorro after a search involving police auto theft detectives, sheriff's deputies and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft, police and sheriff's officials said.

He had been previously arrested on Dec. 28 by sheriff's deputies before being released from jail on a surety bond.

Sheriff's investigators now accuse Bejarano of breaking into a business and stealing four vehicles and destroying property on Dec. 3 in the Horizon City area, the Sheriff's Office said in a news statement on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

On Dec. 4, a woman was arrested after being found driving one of the stolen vehicles, officials said. The arrest was made by deputies with the Criminal Investigation Targeted Response Unit, or CITRU, from the Montana and Peter J. Herrera patrol stations.

The other stolen vehicles were later located. Investigators suspect Bejarano was involved in the theft of the vehicles. Sheriff's officials described Bejarano as "a known thief in the area." Detectives are investigating several other cases where Bejarano is considered the primary suspect.

