El Paso couple found dead in murder-suicide in Northeast home

An El Paso couple married for more than 25 years were found dead in their Northeast home in a murder-suicide case, police officials said Monday.

The bodies of Eric Sheeran, 58, and Deborah Sheeran, 56, were discovered Sunday afternoon in their home in the 9800 block of Sidewinder Street near Dolphin Terrace Elementary School, police said.

They were found after a family member became worried and called police because they hadn't heard from Deborah Sheeran for about three days. Officers found the couple dead in the home, officials said.

An investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit determined that Eric Sheeran shot his wife before taking his own life, police said in a news statement.

During the investigation, police found an object that resembled a grenade. The Bomb Squad responded to the scene to handle the item, which an examination determined was not an explosive device, police said.

El Paso County records show that the couple got married in August 1996. Neither had a criminal file, according to county records.

If you are in crisis and need someone to talk to, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

