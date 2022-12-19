El Paso crime beat: Police arrest teen suspected in mother's fatal shooting

El Paso police arrested a 17-year-old man on Sunday suspected of fatally shooting his mother two days prior at a home in the Segundo Barrio.

Police had been searching for Juan Alberto Ortiz since Friday afternoon when his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, was fatally shot during a family fight at their home in the 300 block of South Hills Street, police said.

"Ortiz shot his mother with a shotgun after an argument and fled the scene after the fatal shooting," a police news release stated. After the shooting, Isabel Ortiz was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center of El Paso where she died a short time later.

Juan Alberto Ortiz was arrested on a murder charge for allegedly fatally shooting his mother, Isabel Ortiz, with a shotgun after an argument Friday at their home in the 300 block of South Hills Street in South El Paso.

An arrest warrant on a murder charge was issued for Ortiz following an investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Homicides 2022:El Paso man accused of stabbing grandfather 15 times, locking his body in home basement

On Sunday, Ortiz was arrested when U.S. Customs and Border Protection checked for warrants as he returned to the U.S. from Juárez at the Paso Del Norte international bridge, police said. Ortiz was detained and turned over to police.

Ortiz is being held under a $750,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown. Under Texas law, crime suspects who are 17 and older are considered adults in the state criminal justice system.

Woman arrested in Northeast stabbing

In separate news, a woman accused of stabbing and critically wounding her boyfriend on Thursday has been arrested on a charge of family violence-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police officials said.

Noemi Monarez, 19, is accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man at a home in the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol Drive. Police arrived to find Monarez carrying an 8-month-old baby. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Noemi Monarez was arrested on a charge of family violence-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing critically wounded a man at a home on Valle Del Sol Drive in Northeast El Paso on Dec. 15.

Monarez was arrested following an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. She is being held under a $150,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to jail records.

Story continues

Driver arrested in bicyclist's hit-and-run death

El Paso police traffic investigators have arrested a driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist last week in the East Side.

Elliott Charles Alcantar, 33, of East El Paso, was arrested on charges of accident involving death and tampering with evidence, according to police officials and jail records.

Alcantar is accused of driving a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz that fatally struck Austin Brazda, 26, who was riding a bicycle on Dec. 13 on the right southbound lane of George Dieter Drive near Gateway West Boulevard, police said.

Traffic deaths:Two pedestrians killed in separate collisions in El Paso's Upper, Lower valleys

Alcantar remained jailed Monday under a total bond of $355,000 at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to a jail log.

In 2016, Alcantar was arrested after allegedly stabbing a SWAT officer in the leg and attacking police with a ninja throwing star during a nearly seven-hour standoff at an East Side home.

In 2018, court records show Alcantar was sentenced in 171st District Court to a $4,000 fine, 400 hours community service and 10 years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Under deferred adjudication, a charge is dismissed if the probation is successfully completed.

El Paso police at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police arrest teen suspected in mother's fatal shooting