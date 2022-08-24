El Paso DA accused of 'official misconduct, incompetence' in removal petition

A petition seeking the removal of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales on accusations of "official misconduct and continued incompetence" was submitted Wednesday by a local defense attorney.

The effort to remove Rosales from office references a string of concerns, including the dismissal of hundreds of pending criminal cases, accusations of "mishandling" of the Walmart mass shooting case and "prosecutorial vindictiveness" leading to a dismissed murder charge last year.

The petition filed by defense lawyer Omar Carmona with the El Paso District Clerk's Office seeks a jury trial to determine whether Rosales is incompetent to do her job.

"Allowing her to continue as District Attorney puts the public at risk and demeans the office," the filing by Carmona stated.

A written statement issued by the District Attorney's Office called the petition "frivolous," "a political tactic," and "a political stunt."

The statement added: "The District Attorney is committed to serving the community of El Paso. Every attempt will be made to address and fight this petition. In a democracy, people vote for their elected officials. This is an assault on the electoral process in a manner designed to undermine our democracy.

"These types of attacks have taken place since the first day the first female District Attorney in the history of El Paso took office. Never has there been so much hateful rhetoric or tactics used against any predecessor."

Rosales was elected in 2020 and took office in January 2021, replacing Jaime Esparza, who retired after three decades as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales holds a press conference regarding the accused Walmart mass shooting case at the El Paso County Courthouse in 2021. Rosales said she still plans to pursue the death penalty and have the trial in El Paso.

Rosales has cited delays caused by a backlog, trial postponements and court shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highest-profile case pending is the trial of the suspected shooter who killed 23 people at the Walmart store near Cielo Vista Mall on Aug. 3, 2019. The case has seen the recent departure of prosecutors and questions whether Rosales' legal team is properly prepared for a death penalty trial.

Last week, a judge dismissed roughly 370 criminal cases due to lengthy prosecution delays, reported El Paso Matters. Public Defender Kelli Childress has said her office has more than 1,000 additional cases eligible for dismissal under a Texas law named Article 32.01 where prosecutors generally have 180 days to indict someone before their case can be dismissed.

The dropped cases include assault family violence, driving while intoxicated, drug possession and assault on a peace officer.

Rosales has said her office was reviewing cases and was still capable of filing charges within the statute of limitations, ranging from 2-10 years for most cases.

The petition also accuses Rosales of filing about 60% fewer felony and misdemeanor domestic assault cases in her first year in office.

Last December, a judge citing prosecutorial vindictiveness dismissed a murder case in the fatal stabbing of a 63-year-old man during an alleged sexual encounter for money in a Texas Avenue building near Downtown.

Judge Alyssa Perez of the 210th District Court sided with defense lawyers who argued that the DA's Office was unjustified to attempt to seek the death penalty after prosecutors weren't ready to go to trial despite the defendant's constitutional right to a speedy trial. Carmona was one of the defense lawyers in the case.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso DA accused of 'misconduct, incompetence' in removal petition