El Paso, Dayton, Chicago: Media doesn't treat all gun violence the same

Fifty-nine people were shot in Chicago, including seven fatally, over the weekend in mostly poor, black neighborhoods on the city’s South and West sides.

But as the nation grieved over the mass shooting rampages in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 dead, the daily tragedy of gun violence in the nation’s third largest city – which recorded 42 homicides in the first 28 days of July – made hardly a blip with national news outlets and cable networks.

For anti-violence activists and social scientists on the frontlines of studying and combating the scourge of gun violence, it was hardly surprising that the national media all but ignored the bloodshed in the Windy City. Still, it doesn't sting any less.

“They’re all related,” said Tamar Manasseh, founder of the Chicago-based anti-gun violence initiative Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings. “Dayton. El Paso. Brooklyn. Chicago. We kind of separate this to our peril. It weakens us as Americans. It weakens our fight against the NRA and gun violence when you separate urban and rural shootings, suburban and street shootings," Manasseh said.

Manasseh said in an interview that the media too often treats gun violence differently based on the race of those involved. While black-on-black violence is considered "normal," white-on-white crime is believed to be "something that shouldn't happen," Manasseh said.

In the case of this weekend's mass shootings, however, many of those shot or killed were minorities and immigrants. Among the 22 killed in the rampage at the Walmart in El Paso were eight Mexican citizens, Mexico's government said Monday.

Federal authorities said that they are investigating the El Paso shooting as a possible hate crime. About 20 minutes before the shooting, the 21-year gunman posted a four-page screed on the internet expressing his anger over the “invasion” of Mexicans into Texas.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive of the lone gunman responsible for the mass shooting that targeted a Dayton nightclub district, an attack that was carried out just 13 hours following the rampage in El Paso. Police in Dayton said six of the victims were African American.

James Alan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University in Boston, attributes the difference in media coverage to the nature of the attacks.

"Death is different," Fox said . "Mass shootings in which there are large numbers of injured victims are certainly not inconsequential, but they do not reflect the same level of severity than ones in which significant numbers of victims lose their lives."

When is a mass shooting a mass shooting?

Two of this weekend’s incidents in Chicago met the standards for what the group Gun Violence Archive categorizes as a mass shooting: an incident in which four or more people are shot, whether they were killed or not.

Other groups that study gun violence define a mass shooting differently.

Following the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Congress defined a mass killing as "three or more killings in a single incident." The Congressional Research Service defines a mass shooting as "a multiple homicide incident in which four or more victims are murdered with firearms, within one event, and in one or more locations in close proximity."