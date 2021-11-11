El Paso deputies seek hit-and-run driver after accident in Clint results in man's death

El Paso County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving the death of a pedestrian in Clint.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle accident about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 12900 block of Alameda Avenue in Clint, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

A man was found at the scene with no signs of life, officials said.

More: Suspect arrested months after driver fled from fatal West El Paso County crash near Vinton

More: Police: El Paso motorcyclist dies after hitting pickup that failed to yield right of way

An investigation revealed the man had been struck by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop and render aid, officials said.

No further information has been released as deputies continue their investigation into the fatal accident.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County deputies seek hit-run driver after man killed in Clint