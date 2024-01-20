El Paso Diocese to hold March of Life, Mass on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso will host a March of Life and Mass on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The rally and march start at 11 a.m. at the diocese’s Pastoral Center, 499 St. Matthews. The event will come full circle and end with a Mass at 3 p.m. at the Pastoral Center.

The march will take place along North Loop Avenue.

“The focus of the prayers will be on those affected by abortion, as well as a collective plea for an end to this challenging issue,” the diocese’s announcement read.

Bishop Mark Seitz will be in attendance.

