El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks announces campaign to retain seat

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks, who Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed to fix a district attorney's mired in controversy, will seek to retain the seat.

Hicks, a prominent attorney with decades of legal experience, announced Monday, Nov. 6, the launch of his election campaign to retain the highest law enforcement seat in West Texas.

"It is with great pride and excitement that I announce my candidacy for the office of District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District of Texas," Hicks said in a Facebook post. "After much thought, prayer and consultation with my family, I do not believe that the many good things that we have started here will be done within the next year, and so with the support of my wife and son, I am asking for your support to allow me to finish the job that I started."

DA Bill Hicks stands for a portrait at the El Paso County District Attorney's Office on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Hicks joins a growing field of candidates seeking the seat of District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District, which serves El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

Hick took over as El Paso district attorney after the resignation of former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales.

Abbott appointed Hicks in December 2020 to the seat as Rosales left office amid several controversies and a petition asking a Texas court to remove her from office because of alleged official misconduct and incompetence.

Rosales resigned before the petition went to trial.

Hicks took over an El Paso District Attorney's Office with an understaffed team and a backlog of more than 10,000 cases.

Since taking office, Hicks and his administration have lowered the backlog to well about 3,000 cases, Hicks said. The DA's office also has hired several prosecutors and staff, including well-known and experienced attorneys, to handle the El Paso Walmart mass shooting case.

"We have been working very hard to get our justice system moving forward again after the nearly two years of an administration where we saw our justice system actually moving backwards," Hicks said in the post. "I'm asking you to help me keep our justice system moving forward."

Hicks, who earned his law degree from Texas Tech School of Law, has several decades of experience practicing law, including as a district court judge, a state prosecutor and a private practice lawyer.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks speaks to the press after listening to the victim impact statements after Facundo Chavez's trial on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. An El Paso jury has returned a death penalty sentence for Chavez, who was convicted of killing El Paso Sheriff Deputy Peter Herrera during a 2019 traffic stop.

He worked as an assistant district attorney for the El Paso District Attorney's Office for over 12 years, including working as a special prosecutor in the Metro Narcotics Task Force, a senior trial attorney in the Special Crimes Unit and a trial team chief, according to his biography.

Hicks also was appointed in 2010 by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to preside over the 243rd District Court in El Paso after the sitting judge left the bench. He presided over the court until 2012.

He then started his private practice focusing on mediation, arbitration and personal injury, his biography states.

Hicks joins several candidates with decades of legal experience and ties to El Paso seeking the district attorney seat. As of Nov. 6, three other candidates have announced their bids for the position.

Nancy Casas and James Montoya, former assistant district attorneys with years of legal experience, and Alma Trejo, former El Paso County Criminal Court #1 judge, launched their campaigns earlier this year.

Candidates can officially file for election Nov. 11. The filing deadline for candidates is Dec. 11.

The primary election will be on March 5, 2024, with early voting from Feb. 20, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

