El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigns ahead of Wednesday hearing

Embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned Monday, which came to light during an in-person hearing in El Paso's 346th District Court ahead of a Wednesday hearing regarding the violation of the gag order issued in the Walmart shooting case.

Rosales' tenure will come to an end at 5 p.m. Dec. 14, one day before she was scheduled to appear in court to possibly be suspended until the removal suit against her had been resolved.

In her resignation letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, Rosales says that effective immediately, her first assistant, Salah George Al-Hanna, will assume all duties and responsibilities as acting district attorney. She said Al-Hanna will ensure that "the daily operations of the office will continue to run smoothly and minimize any disruption in serving the victims of crime."

Rosales first took office in January of last year, so it will fall to the governor to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of her term, which expires in 2024.

Rosales has been embroiled in multiple court battles over the past several months, with Monday's hearing related to the removal petition filed against her by defense attorney Omar Carmona, who did not respond to a request for comment following Monday's announcement.

El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced earlier this month she would prosecute the case against Rosales.

After Rosales' resignation, Bernal issued a statement saying: "As you know, DA Rosales has announced her intent to resign from office. The lawsuit to remove her from office remains pending. Upon the effective date of her resignation (December 14, 2022), my office will move to dismiss the removal proceedings. Because the lawsuit remains pending, I will not comment further on that litigation, but I do want to thank my team for the work they have done to get us this far.

"Under the best of circumstances, holding public office is difficult. I appreciate that DA Rosales’ decision to resign was a difficult one. It is time, however, that we all focus on ways in which we can work together to improve and repair the criminal justice system in El Paso and ensure a smooth transition to the next DA administration. The needs of the victims, our community and stakeholders must be our primary focus."

Steps to replace district attorney after resignation

Bernal's statement outlined the next steps in replacing Rosales.

She said in order to resign, under Texas law a district attorney:

1. Must resign in writing and tender her resignation to the governor.

2. The resignation becomes effective upon the governor’s acceptance of it or the expiration of eight days, whichever is first.

3. Even after the resignation becomes effective, Rosales will remain in office as a “holdover” office holder. In holdover status she remains free to exercise all her duties and powers until the governor appoints her successor.

4. The governor, in his sole discretion, chooses her successor, who must be a licensed attorney

5. The candidate must meet the following qualifications:

a. Be at least 18 years old

b. Be a registered voter

c. Have resided in Texas more than one year and at least six months inside the district

d. Be a practicing lawyer.

e. Not be convicted of a felony

f. Not determined to be incompetent by a probate court

Bernal said: "The DA’s announced resignation does not mean the automatic dismissal of any criminal cases. She remains responsible for ensuring the continued prosecution of existing cases. The community and victims, in particular, should understand that the law provides for a transition to ensure the protection of the criminal cases pending in this district."

The road to resignation

The bid to have Rosales removed from office began in late August, when Carmona filed a petition accusing her of "official misconduct and continued incompetence," citing a decrease in assault cases against alleged abusers and her handling of a capital murder case in December 2021, which was dismissed due to "prosecutorial vindictiveness and more.

"Rosales's official misconduct and continued incompetence clearly disqualifies her from continuing in her elected position," Carmona's petition stated. "Under the circumstances, Rosales has demonstrated that she should be removed from the office to which she was elected."

Rosales fired back a few days later, asserting that the petition should be dismissed on technical grounds as it lacked Bernal's signature, saying the petition was "technically defect in violation of statute."

A little over a week later, Rosales filed a motion seeking Bernal's removal from the case over a conflict of interest and accused Carmona of being part of a conspiracy, alongside attorney Justin Underwood and El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore, to "politically attack and remove" her from office.

The alleged conflict of interest in Bernal's office arose because she employed Carmona's wife, Dana, and other attorneys who previously were employed in the District Attorney's Office but were terminated shortly after Rosales took office.

