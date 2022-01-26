El Paso dog owner arrested after dog tied to home window guard while standing on box

An El Paso woman was arrested in the case of a dog that was in danger of choking while left tied to a wrought iron window guard in the yard of a Northeast home, police said.

Police animal cruelty investigators arrested dog owner Lupe Amalia Rodriguez, 46, on Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge on suspicion of cruel confinement.

A photo had spread on social media showing a dog standing on a box while tied with an elastic cord to an iron window guard. The incident occurred on Jan. 19, police said.

"The length of the cord (was) so short, the dog would have choked had it stepped or fallen off," according to a police statement. Detectives with the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit determined that the dog was in that position for more than 10 hours.

Police officials said that two dogs were removed from Rodriguez's home in the 10800 block of Onyxstone Street in the Shearman neighborhood of Northeast El Paso.

The dogs are now in the care of Law N' Paws, a nonprofit group founded by an El Paso police detective that provides foster care for pets in animal abuse cases.

Rodriguez is being held at the El Paso County Jail Downtown under a $1,000 bond on the animal cruelty case in addition to three traffic warrants dating back to 2013, according to a jail log.

Anyone with information on animal abuse incidents may call police at 915-832-4400 or the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit hotline at 915-212-0800.

