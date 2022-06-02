El Paso drive-by shooting wounds teen, shots fired at first-aid providers in Ascarate area

Gunshots were fired at women providing first aid to a 17-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said.

The teenager was hit in a shooting at about 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Edith Drive near Alameda Avenue and Delta Drive in the Ascarate neighborhood, police said.

Three women — ages 27, 29 and 45 — were rendering aid to the teen when suspects in a car drove past and fired additional rounds, although no one else was hurt, police said.

Crime: El Paso police arrest teens with pellet rifle in Bel Air High School terror threat case

The wounded teen was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that police said was not believed to be life threatening.

A Gang Unit investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting or other crimes may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Violent crime: Texas DPS arrests El Paso man in murder-threat case during Interstate 10 freeway stop

More: Man killed, woman wounded in shooting outside restaurant in El Paso's Segundo Barrio

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso drive-by shooting wounds teen, shots fired during first aid