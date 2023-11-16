El Paso drug dealer pleads guilty in woman's fentanyl poisoning death

An El Paso drug dealer faces 20 years to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying fentanyl pills that killed a woman in his bedroom last year, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Christian Anthony Torres, 24, was "overwhelmingly the primary drug source of supply" for a woman named Marina Gorman, who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2022, stated a criminal complaint filed by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

In a similar case last month, convicted El Paso drug dealer Patrick Harley Chaires, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in the nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning of one of his customers from a counterfeit "M30" pill.

Torres, of Northeast El Paso, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl causing death or serious injury as part of a plea agreement on Monday, Nov. 13, in U.S. District Court in El Paso. A sentencing date is pending.

Fentanyl-laced sky blue pills are known on the street as "blues" and "Mexican oxy."

In the early morning hours of March 5, 2022, Gorman was found lifeless and naked on top of Torres after they had both consumed drugs in his bedroom, the DEA complaint document stated.

During a search of the room, El Paso police officers found a blue powdery substance folded in a $5 bill with a straw next to it, which tested positive for fentanyl. Officers also found two small blue "M30" pills (which also tested positive for fentanyl), one white oxycodone pill and seven white rectangular alprazolam pills.

Counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills are made to look like oxycodone "M30" pills, which have an "M" on one side and a "30" on the other. The pills are known as "blues" for their original color, though they are available in other colors.

The DEA complaint stated that a search of Gorman's cellphone found a history of text and social media messages between Gorman and Torres starting the previous January. From January to the day of her death, Gorman obtained "M30" pills and other drugs from Torres, who the DEA determined was her primary drug supplier.

Following Gorman's death, Torres allegedly continued selling drugs "without delay," the DEA complaint stated.

In August 2022, an undercover police narcotics officer posing as a customer contacted Torres on Instagram. A woman named Elizabeth Aguilera then contacted the "customer" saying she would be the one selling to him.

Aguilera allegedly sold "M30" and Xanax pills to the undercover officer on repeat occasions at a motel and an apartment complex on Dyer Street, including a deal for 50 "blues" at $5 each for a total of $250, the complaint stated.

DEA agents arrested Torres and Aguilera on federal charges on Sept. 8, 2022.

Court records show Aguilera pleaded guilty on March 13 of this year in U.S. District Court to federal charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting in a plea agreement, which dismissed two drug conspiracy charges.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone sentenced Aguilera to time served and three years of supervised release (a type of probation).

