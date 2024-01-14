El Paso Electric upgrade project will impact roads in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric is starting an expected 12-month-long improvement project to support customer growth in the Lower Valley area near and around the Clint and Valley substations, the utility announced.

The transmission power lines and structures that carry power to approximately 10,000 homes and businesses in the area will undergo upgrades during this multi-phase project, according to El Paso Electric.

Improvements will include: Upgrading capacity on 69 kilovolts transmission lines; upgrading wooden structures to steel structures; and installing new double distribution circuits.

To safely work on these enhancements, road closures will be required.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 15 to Friday, Jan. 19, there will be daytime closures along San Elizario Road between Socorro Road and Chicken Ranch Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22 to Friday, Feb. 2, you can expect overnight closures on Socorro Road between Borrego Road and San Elizario Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Commuters are asked to follow detour signs and respect construction barricades. Road closure and traffic detours will be assisted by the San Elizario and Clint police departments and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Business and residential thru-traffic will be accommodated and monitored by police.

