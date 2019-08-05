'In El Paso, Everyone Is Family.’ Walmart Targeted by Gunman Was a Hub for Shoppers From Both Sides of the Border

A mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, rattled residents that pride themselves in being from a place that is considered one of the safest cities in the country. It’s a predominately-Hispanic, tight-knit community, which residents say is like one large family combined with sister city Ciudad Juárez on the other side of the border.

The Walmart at the center of Saturday’s mass shooting has long been a hub for shoppers from Juárez, as it sits just minutes away from international ports of entry. On weekends, license plates from Chihuahua, one of Texas’ neighboring Mexican states, can be seen scattered through the parking lots surrounding Cielo Vista Mall, the Walmart where the shooting took place and the neighboring Sam’s Club, three separate shopping centers that are all within walking distance of each other.

At least 20 people have died, including at least six Mexican nationals, as a result of Saturday’s mass shooting. Additional Mexican nationals were among the 26 reported injured, according to Mexico government officials.

“What are the odds or how would he even know that that Walmart specifically would have people coming from Ciudad Juárez? I don’t know if it’s a coincidence or if he directly knew,” Sofia Montañez, an El Paso resident who was barricaded with her family in neighboring Sam’s Club for more than three hours because of the shooting, told TIME.

Whether or not the alleged shooter — who has been identified as Patrick Crusius, a white, North Texas native who drove at least eight hours to arrive in El Paso — was aware of this detail, is unclear.

“This Anglo man came here to kill Hispanics,” said El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles in a Facebook post. “I’m outraged and you should be too. This entire nation should be outraged. In this day and age, with all the serious issues we face, we are still confronted with people who will kill another for the sole reason of the color of their skin.”

Linda and Saul Lara, El Paso residents who were in the Sam’s Club parking lot when the shooting started, said the entire shopping center was packed that day with people from El Paso and Juárez preparing for the start of the school year. Saul Lara tells TIME that El Pasoans are used to seeing their neighbors from Juárez shopping at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

“Growing up there would be a lot of frontera [border], Chihuahua license plates,” Saul Lara says. “It’s packed, and it’s not uncommon. People from El Paso are used to seeing this and it’s no big deal.”

Many El Pasoans, including Montañez and Linda and Saul Lara, used the terms “family” and “community” to describe the culture of El Paso county, which is made up of more than 840,000 people.

“El Paso is not like this. El Paso would have taken care of [Crusius], would have loved him, would have brought him into our home. We are not full of hate,” Linda Lara tells TIME. “For someone to bring his hate towards us, and this hurt towards us infuriates me.”

The El Paso and Ciudad Juárez community

Cielo Vista Mall was opened in 1974, and has been a popular destination for El Paso and Ciudad Juárez residents, two cities in such close proximity to each other that it is possible to accidentally take the wrong exit in El Paso and end up facing border agents at a port of entry into Juárez.

The two cities are so intwined that children cross the border daily to get to school in El Paso though they live in Juárez, and many El Paso residents cross the border into Juárez for affordable health care on a daily basis.

When the Walmart opened up at Cielo Vista in 1994, it quickly became a go-to shopping hub for people from Juárez because of its close proximity to Interstate 10 and international ports of entry, residents tell TIME.

Saturday was another packed day at the mall, Sam’s Club and Walmart ahead of the start of the new school year, which Linda Lara, who lives about a mile and half from the Walmart, describes as something like a holiday.

“El Paso’s a happy-go-lucky, deeply loving city,” she tells TIME. “Everybody is coming to do their shopping, to say ‘excuse me,’ to hold open doors, to be very kind to each other. And it was packed, like you’re shopping for a holiday because back to school is a major thing here. You want to get your kids cute little clothes, you want to get your kids everything they need.”