El Paso father found innocent of capital murder in 2017 death of infant daughter

An El Paso father was found innocent of capital murder by a jury in connection with the 2017 death of his infant daughter.

Jose Angel Varela was acquitted Monday, Aug. 21, by a jury of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and murder in Feb. 20, 2017, death of his infant daughter, Velma Ruby Varela, court records show. He was facing up to life in prison if convicted.

The injuries suffered by Velma occurred at least three days before her death evidence showed, said El Paso Public Defender Kelli Childress, who represented Varela in the trial.

"We're very grateful for the jury's time and their dedication to listening to everything," Childress said. "There was a lot of evidence that was very technical and scientific, and it was apparent they took a lot of time to understand the issues involved and we're grateful.

"Mr. Varela had absolutely nothing to do with his baby's injuries. The evidence that the state had relied on was flawed in the sense that it did nothing to determine when the baby was injured. From a scientific perspective, it was very clear and indisputable that the baby had been injured several days prior to her death. There was a clear scientific defense in this case."

A medical expert also testified the evidence showed the injuries were accidental, she added.

"It appeared that the bleeding in the baby's head was progressive over the next at least three days, probably more than three days," Childress said. "Eventually she succumbed to that when no one had any idea that she even had an injury."

El Paso County District Attorney's Office officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The trial was held in the 34th District Court with Judge William Moody presiding.

Velma, who was only six days away from being 2 months old, was left in the care of the Varela Feb. 19, 2019, by the baby's mother about 8 p.m. at their house in the 13000 block of Allemande Road in the East Montana area, a complaint affidavit state.

The mother left the infant in Varela's care because she wanted a break and she then fell asleep in the living room sofa, the affidavit states. Varela normally did not help care for the baby, the court document states.

A 16-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son were also in the house. The baby, the young boy and Varela were the only people who slept in the master bedroom that night, the affidavits states.

The mom, who is not named in court documents, told investigators she heard Velma crying about 3 a.m. She then got up and asked the teen girl to help. The girl told her that Varela was changing the baby's diaper and had told the girl he didn't need help, the affidavit states.

Varela woke the mother up between 7:30 to 8 a.m. and told her something was wrong with baby who was really cold, the affidavit states.

The mom told investigators that she immediately knew that the infant was dead as soon as Varela handed the baby to her.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home in regards to unattended death. CPR was performed on the baby, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, the affidavits states.

Varela told investigators after he changed the baby's diaper at 3 a.m., he bottle fed her and placed the infant next to him. He added he then might have dozed off, the affidavit states. Varela later placed the 2-year-old boy in his crib and put the baby in her swing next to the bed.

When asked by detectives how the baby was injured, Varela said that he might have placed her in the swing too hard or that he might have rolled over her or that he might have accidentally struck her when she was lying next to him, the affidavit states.

Velma suffered a large skull fracture and internal head bleeding, which likely caused her to lose consciousness shortly after being injured, an El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report states.

Investigators alleged the injuries were not consistent with what Varela said happened, the affidavit states.

Varela went to trial Tuesday, Aug. 15 — more than six years after Velma's death. After several days of testimony, he was acquitted by a jury of the charges.

