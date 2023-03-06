El Paso FBI searching for reputed Chuco Tango gang member, IDs suspect arrested in raid

A reputed Chuco Tango gang member arrested Friday in raids by federal agents was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, an FBI spokeswoman said Monday as the search continued for another fugitive.

Victor Javier Cobos, 36, known by the street name of "Chaos" or "Kaos," was the only person arrested Friday during a series of raids by the FBI Violent Crime and Gang Task Force at various locations in El Paso, officials said.

Cobos is being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on a probation violation warrant stemming from a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a jail log and the FBI.

Cobos, of the Upper Valley, has done prison time on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft, forgery and other crimes, according to county court records.

The raids ‒ which also resulted in the seizure of drugs, a loaded firearm and other items ‒ were part of an ongoing FBI investigation into the prison-based Chuco Tango gang formed by incarcerated El Pasoans as part of the Texas-wide Tango Blast gang.

Joshua "Chuco" Moreno, a reputed Chuco Tango gang member, is wanted by the FBI following a raid at an El Paso home on Friday.

On Monday, FBI agents continued searching for reputed gang member Joshua "Chuco" Moreno, 34, who was not at a home on La Luz Avenue when federal agents busted inside and frightened residents on Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Moreno's whereabouts may call the FBI El Paso office at 915-832-5000.

What is the Chuco Tango gang?

Tango Blast started as a self-protection group in prison and has grown to become among the largest gangs in Texas.

The name Tango reportedly comes from a Spanish slang term for "hometown." Tango Blast refers to members who are heavily involved in criminal activity, or "blasting" rivals.

Outside of prison, the gang operates in small cells and is loosely organized with separate groups throughout the state, according to Texas Department of Public Safety gang-threat reports.

The original Tango groups — known as the "Four Horsemen" — were Houstone (Houston), D-Town (Dallas), Foritos (Fort Worth) and ATX or "Capirucha" (the capital) in Austin, according to DPS reports. Chuco Tango is the chapter from El Paso. There is also a regional Tango group known as West Texas or WTX. Other factions include Corpitos from Corpus Christi and Vallucos from the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.

