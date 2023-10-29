El Paso fentanyl dealer gets 20 years in prison in $3 pill sale tied to poisoning

An El Paso fentanyl dealer was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of selling counterfeit pills resulting in a nearly fatal overdose earlier this year.

Patrick Harley Chaires, 28, continued selling counterfeit "M30" pills and other drugs even after learning that one of his customers nearly died of fentanyl poisoning, stated a criminal complaint filed by a special agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Patrick Harley Chaires. Mug shot from 2019.

Chaires was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 26, in U.S. District Court in El Paso as part of a plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

"This 20-year sentence sends a clear message to everyone in our community," acting Special Agent in Charge Eric Castañeda of the DEA's El Paso Division said in a statement. "The DEA is laser-focused on one goal — saving American lives. Regardless of the quantity of illicit drugs you sell, if you hurt someone in the process, we will build a case against you, and bring this elevated charge to our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for your prosecution."

DEA investigates El Paso fentanyl poisoning

On the night of Jan. 10, an investigation began when a DEA agent interviewed a patient at University Medical Center of El Paso recovering from an opioid poisoning after being revived by medical care and naloxone earlier that day, according to officials and a criminal complaint obtained by the El Paso Times.

The DEA investigation found that the patient suffered fentanyl poisoning after crushing and snorting a fentanyl pill marked "M30," the affidavit stated. Counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills are made to look like oxycodone M30 pills.

The pill had been purchased from a drug dealer with the Facebook profile of "DrugRixh Lucciano," who was identified as Chaires, the complaint stated.

Agents obtained messages were the victim's roommate accused Chaires of causing the fentanyl poisoning. The investigation found that Chaires continued selling fentanyl after the poisoning, the complaint stated.

This case was investigated by the El Paso DEA's Fentanyl Overdose Response Team, known as FORT, an initiative of West Texas HIDTA, which stands for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

FORT also includes El Paso police, sheriff's deputies, the FBI, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

Affidavit: Potentially fatal fentanyl pill sold for $3

On Jan. 25, El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested Chaires on traffic warrants after pulling over a black Ford Focus for an expired registration, the complaint stated.

When interviewed by a DEA agent and a deputy on the DEA task force, Chaires admitted selling "M30" fentanyl pills to the victim, who Chaires mentioned had only given him $3. Chaires knew about the fentanyl poisoning but continued selling the pills and other drugs, the complaint stated.

Rainbow fentanyl was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte international bridge in El Paso on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022. It was one of the first times the multi-colored fentanyl pills were encountered at the El Paso border, CBP said.

Chaires "further stated he sells fentanyl pills marked 'M30' for $5.00 per pill and other drugs to get by and earn money," the complaint stated.

El Paso County Jail records show Chaires, a Northeast resident, with a history of various drug-related arrests dating back 11 years.

Last year in El Paso County, there were 69 fatal overdoses linked to fentanyl, according to the county medical examiner's office. Straight fentanyl caused 15 deaths, cocaine laced with fentanyl resulted in 27, methamphetamine with fentanyl tallied 23 deaths and heroin with fentanyl resulted in four deaths.

"The victim in this case is incredibly fortunate that they were able to receive the necessary medical care following their overdose," U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in a statement.

"Everyone must be aware of, and take seriously, the dangers of fentanyl and its abundant presence in counterfeit pills being sold on the streets and through social media," Esparza said. "As long as fentanyl distribution persists, we will continue to heavily prosecute those responsible for poisoning our communities."

