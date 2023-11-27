El Paso Fire crews looking for missing hiker along 1,000 Steps Trail

UPDATE: Missing hiker was brought down to safety from the 1,000 Steps Trail, according to El Paso Fire. No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Search and Rescue crews are in West El Paso responding to reports of a missing hiker along the 1,000 Steps Trail on Sunday evening, Nov. 26, according to the Fire Department’s X social media account.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is happening along the 4800 block of Stanton.

We will update this story when we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.