El Paso firefighter arrested, accused of claiming to be fire marshal at Five Points bar

El Paso police conducting a bar check arrested a firefighter who allegedly claimed to be a fire marshal, officials said Monday.

Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to a police news release.

The arrest occurred the night of Nov. 16 at Coconuts Bar, 816 N. Piedras St., as officers with the Metro Unit were conducting noise ordinance readings and occupancy checks at bars in Five Points.

Raymond Gino Estrada

Estrada was at the bar and began telling police that only fire marshals were allowed to do occupancy checks, police said.

More: El Paso firefighter arrested in poisoning deaths of cats and dog in East Side neighborhood

Estrada is an El Paso firefighter but allegedly identified himself to police as a fire marshal. Fire marshals are law enforcement officers.

Estrada was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of impersonating a public servant and was released that same day on a $1,000 bond, according to a jail log.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More crime news: 16-year-old boy killed in Shawver Park shooting mourned

More: Person taken to hospital after shots fired in Cincinnati Avenue Entertainment District

More: Two men stabbed during fight at Central Bar on Dyer Street in Central El Paso

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso firefighter arrested at Coconuts Bar on impersonation charge