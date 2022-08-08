El Paso gasoline shortage linked to Marathon refinery equipment problem

Some El Paso gasoline stations ran out of gas during the weekend due to an equipment problem at Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s fuel-loading terminal at its El Paso refinery, a company official said.

Instrumentation at the fuel terminal next to the refinery had to be repaired, which caused the terminal to close Wednesday, Jamal Kheiry, communications manager at Marathon’s headquarters in Ohio, said in an emailed statement. The terminal is where fuel tankers get fuel to deliver to gasoline stations and other customers.

“Repairs were completed and loading of fuel tankers resumed on Saturday,” Kheiry said.

No other details were provided by Marathon officials.

Some people on social media and in TV reports during the weekend complained about not being able to find gasoline Friday night and Saturday at various gasoline stations around the city.

Not all gas stations in El Paso get gasoline from the Marathon refinery. Pipelines also bring gasoline into this area.

The gas supply problem came as gasoline prices continue to decline from historic high prices in June.

The decline is due to a decrease in crude oil prices, increased gasoline inventory, and decreased demand as drivers reduce driving miles due to high gasoline prices, American Automobile Association, or AAA, officials reported Monday in a press release.

The average price for regular gasoline in El Paso was $3.49 per gallon Monday, AAA reported. That’s well below the historic high price of $4.90 per gallon hit June 22. But still above the average price of $3.22 per gallon in El Paso a year ago.

A fuel truck passes by part of the Marathon Petroleum Corp. oil refinery on Trowbridge Drive in East-Central El Paso in January 2021.

