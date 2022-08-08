El Paso gasoline shortage linked to Marathon refinery equipment problem

Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
·1 min read

Some El Paso gasoline stations ran out of gas during the weekend due to an equipment problem at Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s fuel-loading terminal at its El Paso refinery, a company official said.

Instrumentation at the fuel terminal next to the refinery had to be repaired, which caused the terminal to close Wednesday, Jamal Kheiry, communications manager at Marathon’s headquarters in Ohio, said in an emailed statement. The terminal is where fuel tankers get fuel to deliver to gasoline stations and other customers.

“Repairs were completed and loading of fuel tankers resumed on Saturday,” Kheiry said.

No other details were provided by Marathon officials.

Some people on social media and in TV reports during the weekend complained about not being able to find gasoline Friday night and Saturday at various gasoline stations around the city.

Not all gas stations in El Paso get gasoline from the Marathon refinery. Pipelines also bring gasoline into this area.

The gas supply problem came as gasoline prices continue to decline from historic high prices in June.

The decline is due to a decrease in crude oil prices, increased gasoline inventory, and decreased demand as drivers reduce driving miles due to high gasoline prices, American Automobile Association, or AAA, officials reported Monday in a press release.

The average price for regular gasoline in El Paso was $3.49 per gallon Monday, AAA reported. That’s well below the historic high price of $4.90 per gallon hit June 22. But still above the average price of $3.22 per gallon in El Paso a year ago.

More: Planned Borderland Expressway in Northeast El Paso aimed at alleviating I-10 congestion

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com@vickolenc on Twitter.

A fuel truck passes by part of the Marathon Petroleum Corp. oil refinery on Trowbridge Drive in East-Central El Paso in January 2021.
A fuel truck passes by part of the Marathon Petroleum Corp. oil refinery on Trowbridge Drive in East-Central El Paso in January 2021.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso gasoline shortage tied to Marathon refinery equipment problem

Recommended Stories

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas - and why economic disaster is looming if Russia cuts off its fuel supply

    Russia has stoked up an energy crisis in Europe by cutting the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Here's where the continent gets its natural gas.

  • Third oil storage tank collapses in Cuba terminal following fire, spill -governor

    A third crude tank caught fire and collapsed at Cuba's main oil terminal in Matanzas, its governor said on Monday, as an oil spill spread flames from a second tank that caught fire two days earlier in the island's biggest oil industry accident in decades. Cuba had made progress fighting off the raging flames during the weekend after drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela, but late on Sunday the fire began spreading from the second tank, which collapsed, said Mario Sabines, governor of the Matanzas province, about 60 miles (130 km) from Havana.

  • Oil ends higher, extends bounce off six-month low

    Oil futures end higher Monday, extending a bounce after major benchmarks last week traded at their lowest levels since February on worries about the demand outlook.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • The many ways JPMorgan keeps tabs on its workers — from their Zoom calls to in-office attendance

    The bank's tracking methods have unnerved some employees and has led to rumors and fear among the rank-and-file.

  • India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

    India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad. Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement. "We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine" Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline said in the statement.

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapCarlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational ShiftThe move is aimed at

  • India considers restricting sale of sub-$150 phones by Chinese firms -Bloomberg News

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is seeking to restrict Chinese companies from its sub-$150 phone market in a bid to revive the prospects of domestic players, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. The move would be a blow to Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3QbVvAu. The plans coincide with rising concerns in India about Chinese brands undercutting local smartphone makers, it added.

  • FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

    Federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” The Federal Aviation Administration announcement confirmed reports late last month and came days after the agency's acting chief met with safety inspectors who oversee Boeing. The FAA said acting Administrator Billy Nolen wanted to hear about steps Boeing has taken to fix manufacturing problems and ensure independence for Boeing employees who work with regulators.

  • Suncor's Colorado refinery operations back to normal after malfunction

    "Earlier this morning, an equipment malfunction caused the safety system within one of the units at the Commerce City Refinery to activate," a company spokesperson said. Suncor reported a similar incident on March 22 at the refinery, which was restarted in early April after completion of maintenance work. Suncor also reported a fire in its gasoline-making unit in early May.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Understanding the Gas Price Rollercoaster

    Lead analyst for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan says gas prices are going down but that drop is being held by a string and it won't take much to break it.

  • Wrongful enforcement of DV protection order made family’s life hell, lawsuit alleges

    Dontey Watkins didn’t see his kids for 186 days and avoids Olympia to this day.

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.

  • Indiana Abortion Law Has Eli Lilly, Cummins Rethinking Expansion There

    Eli Lilly said the new abortion law could hinder its ability to “attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.”

  • Pfizer spends billions on another takeover

    STORY: Pfizer made billions through sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, but demand has slowed down this year.The U.S. drugmaker has a plan to counter that.It has used its big cash reserves to buy companies that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade.On Monday (August 8), it announced it had bought the blood disorder company Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion.Pfizer will boost its rare disease treatment business through the purchase.It will take on the Oxbryta treatment which treats sickle cell disease in patients aged 12 and older.The oral drug brought in around $55 million of sales in the first quarter of the year.Monday's announcement marks the latest big buy for Pfizer.In May, it bought migraine drug maker Biohaven for $11.6 billion.It also recently spent more than $6 billion on Arena Pharmaceuticals.

  • Gas prices fall to lowest point in five months

    The state average has now declined a total of $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13th.